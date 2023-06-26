The casino game you choose can have a massive impact on your chances of winning and the cash prize you end up with. In this article, we are going to show you the 5 games which you can find all of them at GG Bet.

1. Video Poker

Video poker is like a combination of slots and poker. How it works is you are dealt 5 cards and then have the option of discarding some cards and redrawing. The goal of the game is to make the strongest 5-card poker hand possible. Each hand has a different payout based on its rarity. For example, a royal flush pays out 800 to 1, while a full house pays out 10 to 1. You only win if you make a pair of jacks or better.

Video poker is actually quite a complicated game, and a lot of strategy goes into when to draw and not to. If you play optimally, you can shrink the house edge all the way down to 0.46%, which is slightly lower than blackjack. You can use a video poker calculator to help you determine what the best move is. Remember to always bet at least 5 coins because then you enjoy boosted payouts.

2. Blackjack

Blackjack is the most popular casino table game, and with a 0.5% house edge, it is easy to see why! In blackjack, you take on the dealer and see who can make the best hand. If you hit 21, you instantly win, or if you make a hand higher than the dealer’s without going over 21.

Blackjack is one of the few casino games where your in-game decisions matter. Whether you decide to hit or stand drastically impacts your win rate. Fortunately, you can use a free online blackjack calculator, which will tell you the exact right move based on your current hand and what the dealer is holding.

3. Baccarat

Baccarat is a super exciting pure game of chance where you don’t even need to bet on your hand! In baccarat, the dealer deals 2 or 3 cards to the player and the banker. Whoever makes a hand closest to 9 wins. You have the option of betting on the player’s hand, the banker’s hand or a tie. All of the in-game drawing situations are automated, and there is no strategic element.

Baccarat is very popular with high rollers in Asia, and even poker legend Phil Ivey can’t get enough of the game. Ivey reportedly won almost $5 million at the Borgata in 2012.

When you bet on the banker’s hand, the house edge is just 1.06%, and when on the player’s hand, the house edge is 1.24%, and a tie has a 14.4% house edge. As you can see, you should never bet on a tie!

4. Craps

Craps is an exciting dice game that is extremely popular in the US. In craps, you bet on the outcome of the roll of two dice. Common bets include pass (7 or 11 wins) and don’t pass (2 or 3 wins).

If you stick to making strictly pass bets, the house edge dips below 1.5%, making it almost as good as baccarat. Whatever you do, avoid any 7 and 2 or 12 bets, as the house edge is a massive 16.70% and 13.90%.

5. European Roulette

European Roulette has a house edge of just 2.7%, while American Roulette has a house edge of 5.25% because it has an extra 0 spot. Roulette is a game of pure chance, and there is no strategy involved. All you do is select a number/s and or bet on red or black. Then the croupier spins the wheel and tosses the ball into the wheel. Now you need to closely watch the wheel, and if the ball lands on your color or number, you win. The payout for a single number is 35 to 1, but if you want to play it safe, you can receive a 1 to 1 payout by betting on black or red.

Start Playing Now!

If you stick to playing basic strategy on blackjack or video poker and claim the right bonus, you can actually flip the house edge in your favor. Remember, before you try this strategy double-check the bonus wagering requirements and whether blackjack or video poker is allowed!