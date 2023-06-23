Chatting online can be daunting for introverts. You want to connect with others, but you don’t know how to start or keep the conversation going. That’s where icebreakers come in handy. Icebreakers are simple questions or activities that help you kick start conversations and get to know someone better. In this article, you’ll discover four icebreakers that are perfect for introverts who want to start engaging online chats with confidence and ease.

Icebreaker 1: “Three Things We Have in Common”

This icebreaker helps you find out what you and the other person share, such as hobbies, preferences, experiences, or opinions. You can use it in any online chat, but it works especially well in a live camera chat where you can see their reactions.

Send a message saying “Let’s play a game. I’ll guess three things we have in common. If I’m right, you answer any question I ask. If I’m wrong, you ask me anything. Deal?”

Wait for their response. If they agree, make three guesses based on what you know or assume about them. For example, “I think we both like pizza, horror movies, and traveling.”

See how they react. If you’re right, ask them a question related to one of the common things. If you’re wrong, answer their question honestly.

Keep the conversation going by asking follow-up questions or sharing your own stories or opinions about the common things.

Icebreaker 2: “Tell Me About Your Favorite…”

Another easy and effective way to start a conversation online is to ask the other person about their favorite things. This icebreaker shows that you are interested in them and their preferences, and it can also reveal a lot about their personality and passions.

You can ask them about any topic that you think they might enjoy, such as

movies,

books,

hobbies, or

travel.

For example, you can say “Tell me about your favorite movie of all time” or “What’s your favorite place that you’ve visited?”

But don’t just stop there. Ask them more questions to keep the conversation going. For example, if they say their favorite movie is The Matrix, you can ask them “What do you like most about it?” or “Who’s your favorite character and why?”

Icebreaker 3: “What’s Your Opinion on…”

If you want to have a more meaningful conversation online, you can try this icebreaker. It involves asking the other person about their opinion on a topic that is relevant, interesting, or controversial. This can help you learn more about their values, beliefs, and perspectives.

Some suitable topics for this conversation are:

Current events

Social issues

Personal development

Entertainment

Technology

Sports

However, be respectful and open-minded when you share your opinions and listen to theirs. Don’t judge, argue, or insult them. Instead, try to understand where they are coming from and why they think that way. You can also ask them questions to clarify their points or challenge their assumptions.

Icebreaker 4: “Share a Fun Fact About Yourself”

Fun facts are intriguing conversation starters that captivate the attention of the person you’re chatting with.

The fun fact you choose to share should be something that is surprising, amusing, or unusual about you. It can be related to your hobbies, skills, talents, experiences, or quirks. For example, you can say

“I can play the ukulele”

“I have a pet snake”

“I once met Tom Cruise at the airport.”

Don’t share something that is too common or boring, such as “I like pizza.” Also, don’t share something that is too personal or inappropriate, such as “I have a criminal record.”

After you share your fun fact, ask the other person to share one as well. This will show that you are interested in them and want to learn more about them. You can also comment on their fun fact and ask follow-up questions to keep the conversation going.

Conclusion

As introverts, connecting with others online may feel daunting, but armed with these icebreakers, you’re equipped to navigate the digital world with confidence. Remember, behind the screen, there are countless opportunities for genuine connections and meaningful conversations. So, embrace the power of icebreakers, step out of your comfort zone, and let your authentic self shine through.