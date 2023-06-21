Rosbank, one of Russia’s largest banks, is reportedly embracing the world of cryptocurrencies to facilitate cross-border payments. Despite facing sanctions from the US treasury, Rosbank has already conducted pilot transactions using digital assets involving both corporate and private clients. While the specific cryptocurrency being utilised has not been disclosed, Rosbank has partnered with fintech firm B-Crypto for this groundbreaking project. This development not only marks a significant milestone for Rosbank but also has the potential to impact various cryptocurrencies, including Binance Coin (BNB), Avalanche (AVAX), and the emerging meme coin, Caged Beasts (BEASTS).

Avalanche: A Dynamic Force in the Crypto Market

As Rosbank takes this pioneering step, it brings attention to the broader crypto landscape. Among the top altcoins in the market, Avalanche has emerged as an extremely dynamic and vibrant force. Its native token, AVAX, offers high transaction security and remarkable speed scaling of up to a trillion per second. This unique combination makes Avalanche an attractive cryptocurrency, generating positive price predictions. AVAX has demonstrated resilience over time, instilling confidence and reliability in investors. The token functions as a rewards and payment system for users, further enhancing its appeal. As the market moves, the Avalanche forecast is heavily reliant on cryptocurrency market movements, suggesting a potential boom time for AVAX in the coming years.

Binance: Recent Turmoil Amid SEC Lawsuit

Binance Coin (BNB), the native token of the Binance ecosystem, has faced significant challenges recently. The SEC sued Binance, its CEO Changpeng Zhao, and BAM Trading, alleging an extensive web of deception, conflicts of interest, lack of disclosure, and calculated evasion of the law. The SEC has also labelled several tokens listed and traded on Binance.US as securities, accusing the platform of unlawful solicitation of US investors. The aftermath of these developments has led to a new three-month low for BNB, driven by sell-activity among large investors. With the network activity also experiencing a decline, BNB’s future outlook may be influenced by the outcome of the SEC lawsuit and related regulatory actions.

Get Ready for Caged Beasts Presale!

Caged Beasts is a revolutionary community token that places a strong emphasis on fostering an engaged and united community. Caged Beasts aims to reshape the financial landscape and the project envisions a decentralised system that breaks free from the confines of traditional finance, enabling community members to regain control over their finances. By cultivating a dedicated and passionate community, Caged Beasts seeks to establish itself as a transformative force within the decentralised finance ecosystem.

Presale has just gone live, and presents an exciting opportunity for investors to buy early and maximise their returns. The project has also introduced an innovative referral program, giving users the chance to make passive income. Each participant can create their own unique referral code, allowing them to receive 20% of the deposit made by others using their code. Simultaneously, the investor using the code also receives a 20% bonus in BEASTS tokens, creating a mutually beneficial and incentivized referral scheme.

Rosbank’s decision to delve into cryptocurrencies for cross-border payments represents a significant development in the financial world. This move not only opens doors for innovative solutions but also has the potential to influence various cryptocurrencies, including Binance Coin, Avalanche, and emerging projects like Caged Beasts. As the crypto industry continues to evolve, the market will closely observe the outcomes of Rosbank’s crypto-enabled cross-border transactions, as well as their potential impact on the broader cryptocurrency landscape.

