Nissan Rogue commercial: who’s the redhead actress?

The mystery has finally been solved. Viewers have been wondering for days about the identity of the new face that appeared in the 2023 Nissan Rogue commercial: a beautiful redhead actress riding the car on a wild adventure. After many days of doubt, Nissan finally answered the question: let’s discover her.

You can watch the 2023 Nissan Rogue commercial here on Youtube.

Who’s the redhead actress in the 2023 Nissan Rogue commercial?

The redhead actress playing in the 2023 Nissan Rogue commercial is the American actress Madison Lawlor. Her identity has been officially revealed by Nissan after many viewers asked them: in this tweet, they also explained that the actor next to him in the car is Diego Torres.

Madison Lawlor has been active as an actress for many years. As you can see on her page on IMDb, she appeared in TV series like Casa Grande and The Social Experiment and movies like Until Forever and Juniper. On her official website, you also find her other works as a photographer and director: she describes herself as “an instinctual storyteller, both visually and emotionally.”

On her Instagram page, we can find many of her recent features in the world of cinema. What made her identification harder is that she hasn’t posted anything about the commercial she shot for Nissan: we needed the car manufacturer to officially confirm it.

Madison Lawlor was the main actress in the 2023 Nissan Rogue commercial, the ad released for the Sales Event promoted on their official website. You can find here the special offers available at any moment.

