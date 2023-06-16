Doja Cat, Attention: the song lyrics & meaning

Attention is the long-awaited single released by Doja Cat in June 2023. It’s the first song from her fourth album, set for release later in 2023. Highly anticipated by all social media, Attention represents one of her best hits so far, with a killer melody and many lines that get stuck in our heads. In this article, we will explore the lyrics and meaning. You will also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can watch the official video for Doja Cat’s Attention below.

Attention: the song lyrics & meaning

Attention is a song against Doja Cat’s haters: in the lyrics, she recalls all the recent times she’s been publicly attacked, especially after her decision to shave her head. The song compares all those haters to domestic pets that seek just attention: once you give them some spotlight, they are happy.

The lines in the catchiest part of the song describe the behavior of the haters:

This one doesn’t bite, it doesn’t get aggressive

Show you how to touch it, hold it like it’s precious

It don’t need your lovin’, it just needs attention

According to the lyrics of Attention, these people who attack everyone so easily are not scary. They can’t really harm you. But they can make you angry, of course: in the rapped part of the song, Doja Cat recalls how sad it was when the whole Internet reacted against her after she shaved her head in 2022:

Lost a lil’ weight, but I ain’t never lost a t-shy

Lookin’ good, but now my bald head match my …

Lookin’ good, but now they all sayin’ that I’m ugly

Boo-hoo, my n–a, I ain’t sad you won’t f–k me

I’m sad that you really thought your a– was above me

Doja Cat doesn’t look much impacted by those attacks. She is superior. Indeed she states that the others are not above her. At the same time, she’s aware that their strategy aims at getting enough attention: she probably refers to other rappers entering feuds against her. By mentioning her name in their song, they get more listeners and, ultimately, money.

You’re lucky ’cause I just paid your bill with a reply

I just made your money pile knee-high

I just made your stats peak, now you got a blue check

Now you can afford to go and reinstall a new wig

Now you can afford to not be lousy, go and do s–t

In her unique style, Doja Cat is aware of who really deserves her esteem in the rap scene. The only rapper she mentions is Nicki Minaj, an artist Doja Cat includes among her major influences. Many people have been comparing Doja Cat to Nicki, and that flatters her: being compared to the best means that you are really good at your job, doesn’t it?

“Why she think she Nicki M? She think she hot s–t”

Huh, I never gave a F, go stir the pot, b- -h

I got y’all head all in the dirt just like an ostrich

Of course you b- -es comparin’ Doja to who the hottest

This is, ultimately, the real meaning of the lyrics in Attention: you all attack me only because you need attention; by mentioning my name, people get to talk about you. But after all, you are harmless. You got what you wanted, you tried to hurt me, and now you are back in your mold, and I’m still among the best rappers around. Doja Cat returns in her most self-confident and proud shape, and the new album promises a massive success.

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics of Attention.

Baby, if you like it, just reach out and pet it

This one doesn’t bite, it doesn’t get aggressive

Show you how to touch it, hold it like it’s precious

It don’t need your lovin’, it just needs attention

(Love me) It needs, it seeks affection

(So sweet) Hungry, it fiends attention

(Hungry) It needs, it seeks affection

(Baby) Hungry, it fiends (Yeah, yeah)

Look at me, look at me, you lookin’?

My taste good, but I just had to redirect my cookin’

I coulda been an opener, I redirect the bookin’

I readed all the comments sayin’, “D, I’m really shooketh”

“D, you need to see a therapist, is you lookin’?”

Yes, the one I got, they really are the best

Now I feel like I can see you b- -hes is depressed

I am not afraid to finally say s–t with my chest

Lost a lil’ weight, but I ain’t never lost a t-shy

Lookin’ good, but now my bald head match my …

Lookin’ good, but now they all sayin’ that I’m ugly

Boo-hoo, my n–a, I ain’t sad you won’t f–k me

I’m sad that you really thought your a– was above me

You’re lucky ’cause I just paid your bill with a reply

I just made your money pile knee-high

I just made your stats peak, now you got a blue check

Now you can afford to go and reinstall a new wig

Now you can afford to not be lousy, go and do s–t

Talk your s–t about me, I can easily disprove it, it’s stupid

You follow me, but you don’t really care about the music

Baby, if you like it, just reach out and pet it

This one doesn’t bite, it doesn’t get aggressive

Show you how to touch it, hold it like it’s precious

It don’t need your lovin’, it just needs attention

(Love me) It needs, it seeks affection

(So sweet) Hungry, it fiends attention

(Hungry) It needs, it seeks affection

(Baby) Hungry, it fiends (Yeah)

Look at me, look at me, I’m naked

Vulnerability earned me a lot of bacon

I put a thong all in my a– and taught you how to shake it

I paid all my respect to those who taught me how to make it

And now I reap the benefits with no confrontation

Y’all fall into beef, but that’s another conversation

I’m sorry, but we all find it really entertainin’

‘Cause we all wanna see them slip and fall right on their faces

And we all wanna be the one to see the devastation

Not be in it, but ain’t the bad press good?

The disrespect’s real, how this Patek look?

Pull out the checkbook, now why yo neck crook?

I never learn to “superstar” from a textbook

Talkin’ ’bout “she fallin’ off, why she get booked?”

Man, I been humble, I’m tired of all the deprecation

Just let me flex, bruh, just let me pop s–t

“Why she think she Nicki M? She think she hot s–t”

Huh, I never gave a F, go stir the pot, b- -h

I got y’all head all in the dirt just like an ostrich

Of course you b- -hes comparin’ Doja to who the hottest

Baby, if you like it, just reach out and pet it

This one doesn’t bite, it doesn’t get aggressive

Show you how to touch it, hold it like it’s precious

It don’t need your lovin’, it just needs attention

(Love me) It needs, it seeks affection

(So sweet) Hungry, it fiends attention

(Hungry) It needs, it seeks affection

(Baby) Hungry, it fiends



Okay, cute