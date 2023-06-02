Five Incredible Anime To Add To Your Watch List In 2023

After the groundbreaking anime surge in 2022, 2023 promises an even more exciting roller coaster ride of fantastic anime collections. With the start of 2023, many anime returns and debuts have made the fans turn their heads up in anticipation. The top-notch anime that managed to hit the top is highly anticipated, and fans are getting the breathtaking season updates soon enough.

It is not an exaggeration to state that 2023 is molding itself to be another spectacular year not only in the gambling Interac casinos Canada industry but also for introducing great anime. So many shows make you eager to binge-watch this year. We have made it easy for you if you need help figuring out where to start and which ones to delve into this summer. Continue reading to pick out the names that you want to add to your watch list:

Summer Time Rendering

Summertime rendering should be your best choice if you want to pick an anime for binge-watching throughout the holiday season. With its thrilling genre of supernatural mystery with sprinkles of romance and slice of life here and there, it makes one of the best anime of 2023 that fans love endlessly.

The story revolves around the protagonist realizing that there is more to the death of his friend than meets the eye and finding the truth behind it. The end of each 25 episodes leaves you at a cliffhanger that will undoubtedly push you to watch episodes one after the other with a popcorn bowl and your favorite drink and snacks.

Nier: Automata

Want something different than the norms? Nier Automata is a way to go in the world of stylish androids fighting for humanity. This anime is based on a popular video game with the same name. If you are into the new revolutions like the best no download online casinos and are familiar with the groundbreaking thriller video games, congratulations! You are ready to be surprised.

The story progresses with the strange sci-fi future warrior androids from 11,945 AD fighting the battle on behalf of humans who have abandoned the earth. The whole thing pools into a much more relaxing era where the androids start questioning their purpose of war and settling for peace.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Season 3)

If you haven’t heard of demon slayer, you are exempt from calling yourself an anime fan. The revolutionary storyline of demon slayer has been getting the attention and love from several anime fans worldwide since season 1.

With the return of this legendary anime with a 3rd season, fans are going bonkers over the new exciting turn of events and challenges the protagonist and his fellow characters have to face. If you are a fan of adventure combined with dark fantasy and martial arts, Demon Slayer is the way to fill your day with an exciting turn of events.

Dr. Stone (Season 3)

Another well-loved anime that went on hiatus for nearly two years is now back with this exciting year. You can expect to see the protagonist continue his mission of bringing humanity back to the norm. The rich genre of science and technology, coupled with wars and thrill, will surely keep you hooked to the very last episode.

With the unique storytelling of everyone in the world turning into stone due to a mysterious phenomenon, see your favorite character-to-be establish the kingdom of science to restore humanity.

Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 2)

One of the most popular anime series that is hoarding the hearts of many fans globally is none other than Jujutsu Kaisen, which is back with another thrilling season that will certainly be memorable, to say the least. Season 2 will continue the blasting story with flashbacks of the younger Satoru Gojo and his strained relationship with his friend, Suguru Geto.

The story has taken a twist by adding a new character named Fushiguro. So, tighten your seat belts and get ready to be surprised by the spectacular story advancements.