Your Quick and Easy Guide to Getting a Medical Marijuana Card in New Jersey

When you use the right service, getting your New Jersey MMJ card is a walk in the park. The state legalized medical marijuana in January 2010, and therefore, it is a well-established program with a clearly outlined process.

These days, it is possible to buy up to an ounce of marijuana recreationally if aged 21+. However, if you get your MMJ card in New Jersey, you can buy and possess up to three ounces every 30 days. With lower taxes and a better range of options, there’s no good reason why you shouldn’t apply for your card. This guide shows you how to do it.

Begin By Finding a Licensed Doctor & Scheduling an Appointment

In New Jersey, the process is a little different from other states. The initial step is similar to what you’ll find in most other MMJ programs. It involves finding a doctor listed with the NJ Department of Health (DOH).

They will check your medical records and take a thorough medical history. They also perform a physical examination and talk about your eligibility for medicinal marijuana according to the state’s laws. Furthermore, they assess your condition and determine whether you qualify for a written recommendation.

Bring all of your medical history when you see the doctor. Since the physician will want to determine if you’re using other drugs, you can also anticipate being asked to provide a urine sample.

Attend a Follow-Up Consultation

This is where the New Jersey MMJ card process moves away from that of other states. After your initial appointment, you must schedule a follow-up. It usually takes place around one week after your first consultation.

The doctor decides on the “monthly” dosage of marijuana after reviewing the drug test results. This dosage could range from 0.5 to 3 ounces. By the way, testing positive for marijuana will likely prove severely problematic to your chances of receiving a New Jersey MMJ card.

Please be aware that the doctor will recommend that you choose an Alternative Treatment Center (ATC). In NJ, this is another term for a marijuana store. MMJ patients can only register with a single ATC at a time. This means you can’t legally buy your medicine anywhere else. On the plus side, you are always free to modify your ATC registration.

You can see a doctor online if you don’t want to attend an in-person appointment. New Jersey permits you to complete the consultation from the comfort of your home.

Complete Your Application Online

In New Jersey, a physician cannot provide a written referral without a genuine doctor/patient relationship. After receiving certification, it is time to enroll in the state’s medical marijuana program. Complete the application; this requires the special Patient Reference Number that your doctor provides after agreeing to give you the certification.

Please note that you’ll need a picture of you and your caregiver (if you choose to add one), a state-issued ID, and proof of state residence. Overall, the application fee is $50, and you can expect to pay $200+ for the doctor’s consultation. However, if you can provide proof of government assistance, you may be eligible for a reduced fee of $20. You may also have to obtain the paperwork for a criminal background check on the caregiver.

After reviewing your application and supporting materials, the state’s DOH will contact you. If successful, you can now buy MMJ in New Jersey. It can take up to 30 days for the state to get in touch. After approval, and once you pay the fee, the state will send the card in around 7 to 10 business days.

Once you become a medical marijuana patient, you must schedule a second follow-up doctor’s appointment. As with any prescription medication, they will keep an eye on how you’re doing and might decide to adjust the dose. By the way, when you make your first dispensary visit, you will probably go through an orientation session.

Final Thoughts on Getting a New Jersey MMJ Card

New Jersey’s medical marijuana program has been operational for a long time. The procedure isn’t quite the same as in other states since you must schedule two follow-up consultations. Also, it is important to note that the cost of cannabis in the state is very high.

Nevertheless, if you have a qualifying medical condition and believe marijuana could help you, getting a New Jersey MMJ card is likely worth your while.