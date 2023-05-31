CBD Oils: The Ultimate Guide to Finding the Perfect Product

CBD oils are gaining popularity due to their potential therapeutic benefits. Nowadays, people consume CBD oil day for many different reasons, including pain relief, anxiety relief, and to address sleep-related issues.

However, with such a wide range of CBD oils available online, finding the right product for you can be difficult. So, in this guide, we’ll look at what CBD oil is, its potential benefits, and how to find the best CBD oil for you.

What is CBD oil?

CBD oil is a concentrated liquid extract of the cannabis plant with high levels of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD). The surge in popularity of CBD is mainly due to the many years of scientific research demonstrating its wide range of effects and potential benefits.

To produce CBD oil, first, it has to be extracted from hemp using a solvent such as CO2 and then diluting it with a carrier oil. The most commonly used carrier oils mixed with CBD oils are coconut or hemp seed oil.

There are three main types of CBD oils available, and we will outline the differences between them next.

Different types of CBD oils

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Full-spectrum CBD oil contains tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the intoxicating cannabinoid that causes the “high” associated with smoking marijuana. While there is THC in full-spectrum CBD oils, it is present in such low concentrations that it is insufficient to cause intoxication.

Full-spectrum CBD oil contains additional beneficial compounds, such as terpenes and flavonoids, which can enhance the therapeutic effects of CBD.

According to some research, full-spectrum CBD oil may be more effective than CBD isolate due to the entourage effect where the various compounds in the hemp plant work synergistically to produce a more significant impact.

Broad-spectrum CBD oil

Except for THC, all compounds found in full-spectrum CBD oil are present in broad-spectrum CBD oil. As a result, broad-spectrum CBD oil is an excellent choice if you want to avoid THC while still reaping the potential benefits of hemp’s other compounds.

CBD isolate

CBD isolate is the purest form of CBD and is made by separating CBD from other hemp plant compounds. CBD isolate is ideal for those looking to benefit from CBD’s properties alone.

How to Choose the Best CBD Oil?

When selecting a CBD oil product, several factors must be considered, including:

The Source of the CBD Oil

Look for products made from organic hemp grown in the United States to avoid harmful chemicals and pesticides. Select a product that uses CO2 extraction, which is the safest and purest method.

Potency

Select a product with the appropriate potency for your needs. Start with a low potency and gradually increase as needed if you’re new to CBD.

Third-party Lab Testing

Select a product a third party has tested for potency, purity, and contaminants.

Carrier oil

Select a product with a carrier oil that meets your needs. Coconut oil, hemp seed oil, and olive oil are examples of common carrier oils.

Choose Between the Three CBD Types

Select a product that contains full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, or isolate CBD depending on your needs. Full-spectrum CBD contains all compounds found in the hemp plant, including THC, whereas broad-spectrum CBD does not contain THC. Again, an isolate contains only CBD.

Where Can I Buy CBD Oil?

You can buy CBD oil online from leading brands such as PureKana and stores that sell CBD products. PureKana gets its CBD oil from industrial hemp grown on organic farms, which means it’s free of harmful chemicals like pesticides. PureKana has batches of its CBD tinctures independently tested by third-party labs to ensure their safety and purity. PureKana’s website includes links to the test results on each product page.

Unfortunately, several companies have entered the saturated CBD market in recent years, hoping to capitalize on the popularity of CBD oil. These companies attempt to attract customers by providing low-cost CBD oils. However, these brands frequently fail to provide proof that third-party labs have tested their products. As a result, you can’t be sure that these CBD tinctures contain CBD or are even safe to consume.

So, if you are looking for the best CBD oil available on the market, it is best to stick with leading brands like PureKana.