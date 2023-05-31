Netflix’s Fake Profile, the cast: Carolina Miranda is Camila

They call them “steamy dramas” for a reason: series that develop a romantic/erotic story slowly turning into a drama are often very successful on Netflix, as modern examples like You, Sex/Life, and Obsession proved. In May 2023, we got another interesting entry: Fake Profile, a Mexican production with an exciting cast. The actress playing the female protagonist, Camila Román, definitely stands out: her name is Carolina Miranda, and today we will discover everything about her.

You can watch the official trailer for Fake Profile here on Youtube.

Fake Profile on Netflix, the cast: Carolina Miranda is Camila Román

The actress playing Camila Román in the Netflix series Fake Profile is the Mexican actress Carolina Miranda. She was born in Irapuato, Mexico, on June 1990: when Fake Profile landed worldwide on Netflix, she was 30.

Camila is mainly known in the Spanish-speaking world for her roles in soap operas and TV series. Among her most famous roles, she was the protagonist in three seasons of the famous American telenovela Señora Acero: La Coyote. You can see her below as Vicenta Acero, in the seasons aired from 2016 to 2018:

Tráiler Oficial de la Quinta Temporada de Señora Acero Watch this video on YouTube.

Carolina debuted on TV in 2012 as Fina Rey in the Mexican series Los Rey. A few years later, she won the Palme d’Or award as Best Revelation Actress for her performance in Las Bravo, a Mexican telenovela aired starting from 2014. Since then, Carolina Miranda has been playing in numerous popular series, winning multiple awards.

Carolina’s career wasn’t planned at first: when she was 19, she worked as a model and presenter and founded her own company, but she still felt she was missing something. Her family suggested she take acting classes, and that’s how her talent was discovered.

Today Carolina is a well-known personality on Spanish-speaking TV. With Fake Profile, now available on Netflix worldwide, her talent can be discovered by the rest of the world: we probably won’t wait too long to see her again. Meanwhile, you can follow her career on IMDb and her popularity on Instagram.