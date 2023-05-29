Top 5 Popular Music-Themed Pokies

Music has a big role to play in the online pokie experience. After all, pretty much all pokie games have a soundtrack, plus some sound effects. Music adds to the immersion and can make a game more exciting and fun to play. There are loads of pokies that have great soundtracks such as Sweet PowerNudge from Pragmatic Play and Double Dragons from Yggdrasil.

Sweet PowerNudge Slot

On this page, we’ll show you five of the best pokies with a music theme. Each of these music slots pays tribute to music in some way and has a cracking soundtrack – be sure to turn the volume up when you play them!

Beat the House From High 5 Games

This is an exciting, high-energy pokie game with a rave theme. The action takes place in a large club. Along the bottom of the screen, you’ll see silhouettes of partygoers. The music that plays in the background is catchy and has a quirky, futuristic vibe to it.

The pokie has five reels, four rows and a total of 20 paylines. Its volatility is high and the RTP is 96%, which is in line with most other online pokies. The symbols include neon versions of 9, J, Q, K and A. There’s also an orange slice, a pair of cherries, a diamond ring and a lollipop. Below is a summary of the pokie’s special features.

Beat Boxes. Look out for the symbol that shows several squares of different colours. Whenever this appears, it will leave behind a frame. Whenever there’s a winning symbol in the frame, you’ll receive double the amount of money.

Locked Wilds. This feature triggers once a reel has four frames on it. That reel then turns into a fully stacked wild for the next three spins.

Free Games. If all five reels are fully wild, the free spins round triggers. You receive 10 free spins and while using these there’s at least one fully wild reel per spin. One wild reel per spin comes with a 2x multiplier.

Pick Bonus. This is a multi-level pick-me game. It triggers when three or disco floor scatters appear. Make picks to receive cash prizes or end the feature. If you make it to the last tier, you could end up doubling all your winnings.

If you like the sound of Beat the House, be sure to play it. There are lots of top Aussie casino sites that have this party-mad pokie ready to play.

Beat the House Slot

Elvis Lives from WMS

This online pokie is a tribute to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis Presley. It’s a thrilling pokie with some great features. There’s also a fitting soundtrack featuring some of Elvis’s biggest hits. The performer features prominently throughout the pokie. For example, there are several different symbols that show him in different stages of his life.

Elvis Lives has medium volatility and an RTP of 95.72%. This is lower than average but the pokie is still very much worth playing, especially for Elvis fans. There are 60 ways to win and the maximum amount you can win is 2,500x your bet.

There are five reels and a total of 12 rows. On any spin, the Elvis Reel feature can trigger. This causes reels 2-4 to become full of extra large 4×3 symbols. There are four bonus symbols that can appear as 4×3 symbols. If one of them appears, you’ll get to play the corresponding bonus round. These are as follows…

Aloha Free Spins Bonus. Seven free spins with wandering wilds that can come with 2x multipliers.

TCB Free Spins Bonus. Five free spins with special Ring symbols appearing. Land three matching Rings to earn a multiplier for the current spin.

Jumpsuit Picker Bonus. This is a pick-me game with three rounds. You start with three picks and you’ll progress to the next level if you reveal enough gems.

Elvis Lives Bonus. Spell out ‘Elvis Lives’ by collecting letter symbols. The more letters you collect, the more money you’ll win.

You’ll find Elvis Lives at many of the best online pokies sites. Spin the reels of this musical pokies and celebrate the music of the one and only Elvis Presley.

Banana Rock from Play’n GO

This is a popular online pokie from the provider Play’n GO. Since its release in 2018, it’s entertained players all over the world with its funky soundtrack and exciting gameplay. The premise is that a band of monkeys is coming together for a final show. They’re keen to raise the roof and get everyone up on their feet.

The Rock ‘n’ Rollin’ Respin is one of the pokie’s main features. Whenever two or more wilds appear, they lock in place and you receive a respin. Before it takes place, the rightmost wild moves across the reels to the leftmost one. As it does this, it leaves a trail of wilds behind.

There’s also the free spins round. This triggers whenever scatters land on reels 1 and 5. The round starts with 10 spins and each scatter awards you an extra spin. There are five band members and each one has a stacked symbol. While using free spins, each band member awards a 1x multiplier that you collect but don’t use right away. You can collect five per member.

After the last free spin, you have an Encore Spin, which is a final free spin. For this, the pokie adds up all multipliers you’ve collected. The final value then applies to any winnings from the Encore Spin. The maximum multiplier you can get is 25x.

Banana Rock is a highly volatile pokie with a great RTP of 96.6%. It has a fantastic soundtrack that makes you feel as if you’re at a concert. Its special features are very good too.

Banana Rock Slot

Disco Danny from NetEnt

A groovy pokie that’s sure to make you want to bust some moves on the dance floor. Disco Danny is a cool and retro pokie that’s all about dancing at a disco. It’s one of the best online pokies with a music theme thanks to its great design and entertaining gameplay.

Unlike most other online pokies, this NetEnt game doesn’t have five reels. Instead, it has just three. There are five paylines and the most you can win is 3,000x your bet. The pokie’s volatility is high and its RTP is a decent 96.04%.

There’s just one special feature and it’s the respins round. This triggers whenever three silver scatters appear. It also comes into play if two silver scatters and one gold scatter land. When the feature starts, only golden scatters are on the reels. Each one has a multiplier value.

You start with three respins and if a spin produces one or more new scatters, the number of respins resets. The feature ends when you run out of respins. If you fill the grid with scatters, you’ll advance to the next level. There are five in total and each one has a bigger multiplier than the one before it.

Guns N’ Roses

Rounding off our list is another NetEnt pokie: Guns N’ Roses. This pokie draws inspiration from the American hard rock band of the same name. With record sales of over 100 million, the band is one of the biggest-selling musical acts in history. The Guns N’ Roses pokie does a brilliant job of celebrating the band’s music.

The pokie’s volatility is low to medium and its RTP is a very impressive 96.98%. There are 20 paylines you can win on and, of course, plenty of special features. Various band members make appearances and some of the band’s biggest hits play in the background.

Land three bonus symbols and you’ll earn one of three special features. Click the record and when it stops spinning, you’ll find out which feature you’ve won.

Crowd Pleaser Bonus Game. This is a pick-me game with three levels. As well as coin prizes, you can earn free spins and extra picks.

Encore Free Spins. You receive 10 free spins. On every spin, a band member appears fully stacked on reel 2, 3 or 4, and acts as a wild. All other instances of this band member are wild too.

Coin Win. For this, you simply win a coin prize.

There’s also the Appetite for Destruction Wild. This is an extra-large wild in the shape of a cross. It can land on any spin. Another random feature is Legend Spins. This gives you three respins. The first has one fully stacked wild. The second and third respins have two each.

Summary

These are just a few of the many pokies with music themes. You’ll find them at many top Australian online casinos including Thepokies.net. Play these with the volume high and appreciate all the songs, music and sound effects. If you’re a fan of pokies music, you’ll definitely enjoy playing these games.