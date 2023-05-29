From the magnificent pyramids of Egypt to the mythical Hanging Gardens of Babylon, the charm of the Seven Ancient Wonders lies not only in their grandeur but also in their enigmatic allure. Spanning across different civilizations and eras, they stand as timeless testaments to the remarkable achievements achieved by our ancestors.

And for all the skeptics out there, we have some words of reassurance: whether you believe these stories to be true or simply a sheer collection of fabrications, it still doesn’t take away from the fact that each offers a fascinating narrative. So much so, you see many ancient history themes in no deposit slot games. Thus, the distinction between fact and fiction isn’t really relevant if they’ve been used for such an entertaining pastime. If the plotline and characters were boring, or uninspired you can be certain online casino operators would have used other anecdotes.

So, join us as we unravel the stories behind these legendary wonders and explore these echoes of history that have resonated through the ages.

1. Great Pyramid of Giza

This great pyramid, the only Wonder of the ancient world that still exists, proudly held the title of the world’s tallest human-made creation for a staggering 4,000 years. Built way back in 2560 B.C.E. on the scenic west bank of the Nile River, it served as the final resting place of the pharaoh Khufu (also known as Cheops). Out of the three pyramids at Giza, this one takes the cake for being the largest.

Picture a height of around 147 meters (or 482 feet) from the base to the tip, although time has taken a slight toll, bringing it down to approximately 138 meters (that’s 451 feet of pyramid power!). The base is impressive too, with each side averaging a whopping 230 meters (that’s a staggering 756 feet!). The construction of this monumental masterpiece took 20 years and involved crafting a mind-boggling 2.3 million stone blocks! Hats off to the ancient Egyptians for pulling off such a mammoth feat without modern tools or surveying equipment.

2. Hanging Gardens of Babylon

These enchanting gardens, part of the seven ancient wonders, have a story that survived the test of time. Though firsthand evidence is scarce, Greek historians describe a fantastical scene with blooming flowers, abundant fruit, lush foliage, and captivating waterfalls. Nebuchadnezzar II supposedly created these marvels around 600 B.C.E. to soothe his lover’s homesickness.

Perched high on a grand terrace resembling a theater, these gardens would have required an intricate irrigation system, involving pumps, waterwheels, and cisterns to lift water from the Euphrates River to the staggering heights. While there is no direct proof of the existence of these gardens and Babylonian inscriptions make no mention of them, the tale continues to captivate our imaginations till today.

3. Statue of Zeus

This magnificent statue has stood as a testament to the god of thunder’s unrivaled power. Crafted by the skilled hands of Phidias, the celebrated Athenian sculptor, this awe-inspiring masterpiece found its place of honor in the Temple of Zeus at Olympia, the sacred ground of the ancient Olympics.

Zeus, the mighty ruler of the gods, sat on a wooden throne supported by two intricately carved sphinxes, mythical beings with the head and chest of a woman, the body of a lion, and the wings of a bird. Adorned with gold and ivory, the statue stood tall at 40 feet, leaving all who beheld it in utter awe—until tragedy struck in the form of an earthquake in the fifth century B.C.E., reducing this magnificent wonder to ruins. Though the physical presence may be lost to time, the legacy of this statue lives on, a testament to human creativity and the enduring allure of ancient mythology.

4. Temple of Artemis

The Temple of Artemis in Ephesus, Turkey, was an awe-inspiring structure, which Philo of Byzantium ranked above other wonders, including the Hanging Gardens of Babylon and the Colossus of Rhodes. This revered temple, dedicated to Artemis, the Greek goddess of the hunt, underwent multiple reconstructions.

The most renowned version, completed in 550 B.C.E., featured 127 Ionic columns and intricate sculptures and paintings. Tragically, it was destroyed by Herostratus, seeking fame, and subsequent deterioration erased much of its magnificence. Other iterations of the temple also existed, with the original burning down in 356 B.C.E. and a new temple being constructed afterward. Despite its eventual destruction, the Temple of Artemis remains a testament to the architectural and artistic marvels of the ancient world.

5. Mausoleum of Halicarnassus

The Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, a grand structure in southeastern Turkey, served as a remarkable tomb for Mausolus, the king of Carnia, and his wife Artemisia II. Built in 353 B.C.E., the mausoleum reached a soaring height of around 135 feet and boasted a complex design that blended Lycian, Greek, and Egyptian architectural styles. It featured a base of steps, followed by a layer of Ionic columns and a pyramid-shaped roof adorned with sculptures and a marble chariot. Sadly, the mausoleum succumbed to an earthquake in the 13th century, leaving only fragments of its foundation. Nonetheless, some of its surviving relics can be found in London’s British Museum.

6. Colossus of Rhodes

The enchanting island of Rhodes is home to a colossal statue of the sun god, Helios. This magnificent sculpture, known as the Colossus of Rhodes, was constructed by the talented sculptor Chares of Lindos between 292 and 280 B.C.E. Towering at a height of approximately 105-110 feet, it symbolized victory, commemorating the defeat of Demetrius’ invading army in 304 B.C.E.

Sadly, the statue’s fate was short-lived as an earthquake struck in 224 B.C.E., causing it to collapse and crumble. Despite its dramatic fall, the ruins of the Colossus continued to captivate the imaginations of visitors for over 800 years. While historians and archaeologists have limited knowledge about the statue’s exact location and appearance, it is believed that the colossal figure depicted Helios standing with one hand holding a torch and the other grasping a spear, a symbol of his power. Although the Colossus of Rhodes was never rebuilt, its legacy recalls the artistic and engineering prowess of the ancient world.

7. Pharos (Lighthouse) of Alexandria

In the bustling city of Alexandria, Egypt, there once stood a remarkable feat of engineering known as the Lighthouse of Alexandria. Located on the island of Pharos, this ancient lighthouse, constructed between 285 and 247 B.C.E., served as a beacon for sailors navigating the Egyptian coast. Rising over 350 feet tall, it was a massive structure composed of three sections: a solid square base, followed by an octagonal middle level, and culminating in a cylindrical top. At its pinnacle, a mirror reflected sunlight by day, while a lit fire guided travelers at night.

Sadly, the Lighthouse of Alexandria endured a series of devastating earthquakes in the years 965 C.E., 1303 C.E., and 1323 C.E., which ultimately led to its gradual destruction. By 1480 C.E., the once-majestic lighthouse had vanished entirely. Today, visitors to the site where this marvel once stood can witness the Egyptian fort Qaitbay, built using some of the remaining stones from the lighthouse ruins.