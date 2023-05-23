What’s the song in the Truly Hard Seltzer commercial?

The commercial released by Truly Hard Seltzer in 2023 is short, simple, but highly effective. It catches you with colors, with the look of fresh fruit; it makes you thirsty. And one of the elements that work most of all is the background song: a modern hip-hop tune that not everybody knows. Let’s discover it.

You can watch the Truly Hard Seltzer commercial aired in 2023 here on Youtube.

What’s the song in the 2023 Truly Hard Seltzer commercial?

The song featured in the Truly Hard Seltzer commercial released for 2023 is Rabbit Hole by the American rapper Qveen Herby. You can listen to it in full streaming below.

Qveen Herby, also known as Amy Noonan, gained popularity as a member of the musical duo Karmin, alongside her husband Nick Noonan. Karmin rose to fame in 2011 through their YouTube channel, where they gained attention with their covers of popular songs. One of their most popular songs was Didn’t Know You: you find it here.

After the success of Karmin, Qveen Herby embarked on a solo career, adopting a new persona and musical style. Qveen Herby’s music blends elements of pop, hip-hop, and R&B, showcasing her rap skills and powerful vocals. Her songs often explore themes of empowerment, self-confidence, and female empowerment.

Rabbit Hole was released in 2022 as part of her EP MAD QVEEN. The song interprets the rapper’s attitude with a symbolic immersion in the world of animated stories: the lyrics mention Cinderella and the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland. The rabbit hole is also part of the symbols in Lewis Carroll’s Alice.

Below are the lyrics you can hear in the commercial, praising Qveen Herby’s look and the fact that she’s doing everything for her own benefit:

Seriously like have you seen my silhouette

It’s giving main character energy

Like grab the bags and start the jet

It’s a catchy song that gives the perfect energy to the Truly Hard Seltzer commercial. Which is why it stuck in your head, isn’t it?

