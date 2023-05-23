How Twitch Influencers Can Help Brands Grow

When planning a marketing campaign, you might think of Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram, but did you know Twitch is one of the platforms that can help your brand grow? When organic marketing strategies are combined with Twitch boost services, you can gain many followers and a large pool of potential clients from the platform.

Twitch is mostly known by gamers who use it to live stream gaming content. However, it offers other types of content besides gaming, such as dancing, cooking, painting, and exercise, among others. The live-streaming service helps content creators interact with their users directly and build relationships with them.

Why Should You Promote Your Brand on Twitch?

The gaming industry has grown massively and has hundreds of millions of users. And since Twitch has grown into the biggest streaming platform, it’s a pool of potential customers you cannot afford to ignore. The following are some of the reasons you should give Twitch a chance.

Twitch influencers have a loyal following – Unlike other platforms, Twitch influencers tend to have a strong connection with their followers. This comes from the constant interaction and the way the followers associate with the influencer on a day to day basis. Therefore, the viewers are more likely to trust that products or brands recommended to them are genuine and authentic. Range of interaction – The excellent thing about Twitch is that the streamers are categorized based on the follower count. The categories they fall into include Nano-influencers with 1,000 – 10,000 followers. Up next we have macro-influencers whose numbers range from 10,000 – 50,000. Mid-tier influencers have 50,000 – 500 000 followers while macro-influencers have 500,000 to a million followers. Lastly, we have the mega-influencers who boast more than a million followers. The demographics – The people using Twitch are from the ages of 16 to 34; this includes people in over 200 countries. A quarter of these people come from the United States, with 65 percent of them being male and the other 35 percent being female.

How Can You Find the Right Twitch Influencer for Your Brand?

Although Twitch has been pushing to have streaming in other categories besides gaming, gamers are still the number one influencers on the platform. So here are some tips to help you pick the right influencer for your brand.

Prioritize the game audience – Different games have different audiences. For instance, children tend to gravitate towards simple games that are fun and simple. Teenagers and young adults prefer complex games that include missions and strings of puzzles to solve. Therefore, when choosing a streamer, you should go for one whose audience will be interested in your products.

– Different games have different audiences. For instance, children tend to gravitate towards simple games that are fun and simple. Teenagers and young adults prefer complex games that include missions and strings of puzzles to solve. Therefore, when choosing a streamer, you should go for one whose audience will be interested in your products. Watch the channel – It goes without saying that you should do your due diligence of checking out the channel of your potential business partner. Observe how they behave during their live sessions. Are they getting frustrated often? Do they have frequent verbal outbursts that may not be attractive for your brand?

– It goes without saying that you should do your due diligence of checking out the channel of your potential business partner. Observe how they behave during their live sessions. Are they getting frustrated often? Do they have frequent verbal outbursts that may not be attractive for your brand? Consider the streamer’s past – Before settling on an influencer or streamer on Twitch, its important to scrutinize their past. This helps you avoid the controversial streamers who can hurt your brand.

Conclusion

Twitch influencers are valuable if you are a brand looking to grow. They will help you reach a broad audience. Research and align yourself with the right Twitch influencer to ensure you get the most out of this platform. Get one with similar goals and an audience, and see your audience grow.