Enjoy Fun Shows with ‘Free This Week’ using Xfinity Flex

Xfinity’s “Free this Week” feature makes it easier than ever to find something to watch, and it’s just one more way the company is giving its customers more reasons to enjoy entertainment.

Each Monday this year, Xfinity Internet will feature a different selection of media for you to enjoy on the house. You can activate this week’s free content by saying “Free this Week” into your Xfinity Voice Remote.

"Free this Week" gives X1, Flex, and Xfinity Internet subscribers access to free weekly entertainment.

Let’s take a look at what is in ‘Free This Week’ from May 15 to May 21.

Prehistoric Planet

With David Attenborough’s narration, this nature presentation set millions of years in the past looks like a documentary about wildlife. What a fantastic show!

What happens when there isn’t an existential crisis? Simply said, I think we’re having one. You will have a profound sense of existential – joy/delight when you watch Prehistoric Planet.

The CGI dinosaurs that lived on Earth 66 million years ago fill every available space on Prehistoric Planet. And these weren’t just any old dinosaurs, either. Beyond T. rex, you’ll find mosasaurs, pterosaurs, hadrosaurs, tethyshadros, edmontosaurus, dromaeosaurids, antarctopelta, pachyrhinosaurus, nanuqsaurus, and so many more dinosaurs that you might need to borrow a dino-fan from a local elementary school.

If you’re a fan of prehistoric animals or just curious about the world a century ago, this is the show for you.

Foundation

Foundation, the first season of an Apple TV+ original series based on the best-selling novels, has extravagant settings, CGI effects, epic action scenes, and Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon, who fights clone rulers.

Foundation kicks off a series of stories set in a distant future when the Galactic Empire has spread throughout the cosmos and forgotten about Earth. But things keep breaking down. Its enormous size is a serious disadvantage.

The planet of administration is especially at risk because of its intricate network of offices and tunnels. Dr. Hari Seldon, a psychohistorian and mathematician, is the only one who will face this impending disaster.

The emphasis on creating a new civilization in both Foundation and Battlestar Galactica are obvious parallels. Foundation will also return for a second season on Apple TV Plus, as previously reported, however, no release date for Season 2 has been provided.

So, if you like science fiction shows, don’t miss this one this week!

Loot

The protagonist of Loot, millionaire Molly Novak, has access to everything she could possibly want. Her 20-year marriage comes crashing down on her 45th birthday when she discovers her husband has been cheating on her all along.

Molly’s low point after the breakup is interrupted by a call regarding a charity organization she knows nothing about. Charity director Sofia Salinas has a talk with Molly about her actions and how they reflect on the organization. Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang penned the series.

Is there hope for Molly’s recovery? Can she learn to prioritize the needs of those around her?

Loot’s timely story and effective display of Maya Rudolph’s many talents are just the beginning of the film’s many positive qualities. It’s the kind of show you’ll keep up with more for its promise than its current execution.

Swagger

Kevin Durant, an NBA player, acts as an executive producer on the sitcom Swagger, along with Brian Grazer and creator Reggie Rock Bythewood, who were all inspired by Durant’s own life story.

A rising star (Isaiah Hill’s Jace) navigates the competitive world of teen basketball and eventually joins up with a coach (O’Shea Jackson Jr.) who has more heart than anybody else.

Ike, played by Jackson, is a washed-up former athlete who now works at a home-repair superstore while trying to figure out a way ahead for his family.

He has a profound understanding of the feelings of the players. He despises the young circuit’s trash-talking, destructive competition, and focuses on a few superstars.

The youth-oriented plot of Swagger is very schematic, with lessons and obstacles for the young protagonists to solve.

