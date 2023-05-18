Black Knight: where can you read the webtoon online?

The dystopian future portrayed in the 2023 Netflix series Black Knight has fascinated many spectators, and many wanted to discover more about the original idea behind the TV show. The series is based on a webtoon published online by the South-Korean artist Lee Yun-kyun. It’s a comic you can read online: let’s discover more about it.

You can watch the official trailer for Netflix’s Black Knight here on Youtube.

Black Knight on Netflix: where can you read the webtoon online?

The TV series Black Knight available on Netflix from 2023 is based on the webtoon of the same name by Lee Yun-kyun. It’s composed of nine episodes and you can read it online here on webtoons.com:

Read the Webtoon Black Knight online

Four of the nine episodes are available on all devices, whereas the other five can be read inside the app.

The webtoon is presented with this synopsis:

Devastating air pollution and severe social divide between residents and refugees. A corrupt, unforgiving and violent social order. This is the world Sawol was born into. After watching the police massacre her mother and adopted family simply because they were refugees, Sawol holds a deep seeded rage and fear of the police. Sawol believes that becoming a delivery agent is the only means to liberate herself, but can she beat the odds stacked up against her to become one?

The plot of the series is dense and full of plot twists. Watching it, you will find out that the divisions of the future society, justified by the scarce presence of oxygen, are actually an intentional segregation wanted by Ryu Seok: the son of the Cheonmyeong Group’s Chairman intends to kill all refugees, has a personal army, is responsible for the air pollution and follows experiments on kids.

The protagonists of Black Knight are a group of deliverymen trying to rebel against the power. 5-8 is their leader, and the mutant refugee Yoon Sa-wol is also part of the group. After many efforts, their revolution will succeed, the Ministry of Defense will be arrested, and Ryu Seok will die. At the ending of the series, the President of South Korea will announce a brighter future where every citizen will have a fair right to live with dignity.

