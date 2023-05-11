The beer world experienced a peculiar moment in the first half of 2023, especially after the controversy around the last Bud Light commercial campaign. So, the attention over the new ads is higher than usual. This means that you cannot make mistakes. Coors Light went out with a new commercial in May 2023 and paid enough attention to the concept, so most people liked the ad. The voice accompanying the commercial belongs to Cole Hauser, an actor we know very well. Let’s discover more about him and the ad.

You can watch the 2023 Coors Light commercial voiced by Cole Hauser here on Instagram.

Cole Hauser voices the 2023 Coors Light commercial

The voice telling the story of the beer in the 2023 Coors Light commercial belongs to the American actor Cole Hauser. This commercial is part of the Coors Banquet 150th Anniversary campaign and aims to share with viewers the reasons why the brand is still much beloved by Americans.

As the commercial suggests, Coors Light kept the same brewing traditions since the beginning, and that’s the reason why it’s still the favorite beer for “rockstars, cowboys, and presidents.” This way, Coors Light share a clear reference to the connection between their beers and American culture.

Cole Hauser is the American actor best known for his roles in movies such as Dazed and Confused, Good Will Hunting, and 2 Fast 2 Furious, as well as the television series Yellowstone. He was born on March 22, 1975, in Santa Barbara, California, and grew up in Oregon.

Hauser began his acting career in the early 1990s, appearing in a number of small roles in films and television shows. In 1993, he landed a small but memorable role in the cult classic film Dazed and Confused, which helped to launch his career. Cole Hauser went on to appear in a number of other films throughout the 1990s and 2000s, including Higher Learning, Tigerland, and Hart’s War. He also had recurring roles on several television series, including ER and K-Ville.

In recent years, Hauser has gained widespread recognition for his role as ranch hand Rip Wheeler on the hit television series Yellowstone, which premiered in 2018. The show, which is created by Taylor Sheridan and also stars Kevin Costner, has been praised for its stunning visuals, complex characters, and intense drama.

So, Coors Light involves a symbol of modern American TV and shares a significant message about their love for traditions: isn’t it the best (and safest) way to let people appreciate their new commercial?