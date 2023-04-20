Watching the commercial released by State Farm in 2023, you really have the sensation that the insurance can cover any possible need. Even if you are “a different kind of baller.” The ad stars the usual State Farm expert, Jake, with two exceptional guests: the billionaire Mark Cuban and a well-known female basketball player. Let’s discover more about it.

You can watch the 2023 State Farm commercial with Mark Cuban here on Youtube.

Who’s the girl in the State Farm commercial with Mark Cuban?

The 2023 State Farm commercial stars the American billionaire Mark Cuban and the American basketball player Arike Ogunbowale, together with the regular presence of Jake, the State Farm insurance expert.

Arike Ogunbowale is a professional basketball player born on March 2, 1997. She played college basketball at the University of Notre Dame from 2015 to 2019 and is perhaps best known for her game-winning shots in the 2018 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. In the semifinal game against the University of Connecticut, she hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give Notre Dame a 91-89 victory. In the championship game against Mississippi State, she hit another buzzer-beating shot, this time a jumper from the corner, to give Notre Dame a 61-58 victory and the national championship.

After her college career, Ogunbowale was drafted fifth overall by the Dallas Wings in the 2019 WNBA draft. She has since become one of the league’s top players, earning All-Rookie Team honors in her first season and being named to the All-Star Team in 2021. Ogunbowale is known for her scoring ability, and in 2021 she led the WNBA in scoring with an average of 22.8 points per game.

Mark Cuban is an American entrepreneur, investor, and television personality. He is best known for being the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, a professional basketball team in the National Basketball Association (NBA). He’s also one of the main protagonists of the ABC reality series Shark Tank.

Cuban’s first big business success came in the 1990s, when he co-founded an internet radio company called Broadcast.com, which he later sold to Yahoo! for nearly $6 billion. He went on to invest in and co-found a number of other successful companies, including MicroSolutions, a computer consulting firm, and HDNet, a high-definition television network. Today he’s also a philanthropist, and has donated millions of dollars to various charities and causes over the years.

Therefore, Mark Cuban and Arike Ogunbowale are two characters with different levels of needs, and that’s what State Farm is talking about in its commercial. This time Mark plays the role of the businessman who needs to sell his product, and Arike Ogunbowale is the investor who must be convinced. It looks challenging, though!

