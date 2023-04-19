Ticket to Paradise, the movie: who’s the lady on the plane?

Sometimes a handful of minutes appearing in a big movie is enough to catch the spotlight, especially when if we talk about a particularly amusing part. The 2022 movie Ticket To Paradise is undoubtedly famous for more popular actors, George Clooney and Julia Roberts above all. Still, since the movie was out, people have been wondering who the lady on the plane was, the character who mocks Mr. Cotton for pretending to be an Italian. The character’s name is Beth-Ann, and the actress is Geneviève Lemon: let’s discover together her other movies and TV shows.

You can watch the official trailer for Ticket to Paradise here on Youtube.

Ticket to Paradise: Geneviève Lemon is Beth-Ann, the lady on the plane

The actress playing Beth-Ann, the lady on the plane in the 2022 movie Ticket to Paradise, is the Australian actress Geneviève Lemon. Geneviève was born in Sidney in 1960: when Ticket to Paradise was released, she was 62.

Geneviève Lemon appeared in numerous film, television, and stage productions. She began her acting career in the early 1980s, and she’s best known for her roles in the films Ground Zero (1987), Crocodile Dundee II (1988), and The Piano (1993). More recently, she played in The Power of the Dog, the movie that won the Academy Award as best director in 2022.

Lemon has also appeared as a singer in numerous musical and stage productions, performing in major Australian theaters. You can find the complete list of all her roles on Wikipedia.

In the movie Ticket to Paradise, she’s a sweet lady boarding the plane toward Bali with George Clooney and Julia Roberts. She’s scared the plane can fall, so she wants to always befriend people sitting next to her so they are more motivated to help her in an emergency. Curiously, her character appears again later in the movie, on the island where Mr. and Mrs. Cotton get lost. When she sees George Clooney, she waves at him, saying “ciao,” referring to his clumsy imitation of an Italian on the plane.

It’s a small role, but we bet you remember her even if you didn’t watch the movie recently.

