Melanie Martinez, Death: the lyrics & their meaning

After two years of silence, Melanie Martinez is back in 2023 with a new song, Death, which marks the beginning of a new artistic phase of her career: a single that made all fans fall in love again, with cryptic lyrics that explore the passage from life to death in a figurative way. The song anticipates the new album PORTALS, set for release in March 2023. Let’s explore together the song’s meaning related to this new dimension of his musical production. You’ll also find the full lyrics at the end of this article.

You can listen to the song Death in full streaming below.

Death: the lyrics & their meaning

Death is a symbolic song about a character that died and still talks to the people who loved her. The single was anticipated by a video snippet on her official Instagram, where we can see a mushroom growing in the foggy night, with the words “RIP Crybaby” written inside a heart. Crybaby is the character Melanie Martinez portrayed in her two previous works, Cry Baby (2015) and K-12 (2019), representing a young version of herself. Therefore, Death is announcing the end of that character and the beginning of something new.

Despite the death of her main character, the singer is still talking. The lyrics in Death address the world, even though the protagonist seems to speak from the afterlife. The song describes a supernatural relationship between her and those who loved her, similar to the one people experience when a loved one dies. The voice talking in Melanie’s song is the ghost of Crybaby, still able to communicate with those who can listen.

My body has died, but I’m still alive

Look over your shoulder, I’m back from the dead

There is a sort of contrast between the ghost and the people who still try to stay connected with her: they are all there, probably expressing their grief for the loss of their beloved one, while the voice speaking in the song says that all those words “mean nothing, so take ’em back.” The ghost doesn’t like the idea that everybody considers her dead: she’s still there, sending signs like ghosts do, but they all run away in fear.

They’re sayin’ my name in their prayers again

I flicker the lights so they understand

I show my presence, you run away in fear of ghosts

I try to talk, the barriers are too strong

Death, in Melanie Martinez’s song, is a metaphor for rebirth: the singer is still alive after years of silence, so the prayers her fans are saying are not catching the point. Even if a part of herself, her young self, has died, there is no reason to express grief or stay attached to it. Melanie is still here with us, and the new album PORTALS proves it. And the fact that the singer is ok with the death of Crybaby is confirmed in these lines:

Death has come to me, kissed me on the cheek, gave me closure

Immortal by design

I’ll be meetin’ you here every time

Death marks the beginning of a new artistic phase for Melanie Martinez, and that’s the meaning we should read in its lyrics: my young self is dead, but stop mourning her; I’m here, trying to talk to all of you, so don’t run away in fear. Another highly symbolic song from an artist that always sounds original.

The complete lyrics

Death is life is death is life

Is death is life is

They’re carvin’ my name in the grave again

The flowers are fresh and their faces wet

My body has died, but I’m still alive

Look over your shoulder, I’m back from the dead

Lightin’ all your candles to draw me in

Sayin’ all the same things, I’m gone this time

Your words mean nothin’, so take ’em back

And meet me here across the plane

The other side, I’m not far

When you aren’t around, I sink into the ground

I try to pretend I’m closer to you

Never understand it

You’re always on my mind, I cannot help it

I don’t wanna be carryin’ the weight on my shoulders

Death has come to me, kissed me on the cheek, gave me closure

Immortal by design

I’ll be meetin’ you here every time

Back from the dead, back from the dead

I’m back from the dead, back from the dead

They’re sayin’ my name in their prayers again

I flicker the lights so they understand

I won’t say goodbye, I’m right by your side

We’re screamin’ and pleadin’, this separation ends

Doin’ all your witchcraft to pull me in

Burnin’ all your sage to connect our line

I show my presence, you run away in fear of ghosts

I try to talk, the barriers are too strong

When you aren’t around, I sink into the ground

I try to pretend I’m closer to you

Never understand it

You’re always on my mind, I cannot help it

I don’t wanna be carryin’ the weight on my shoulders

Death has come to me, kissed me on the cheek, gave me closure

Immortal by design

I’ll be meetin’ you here every time

Back from the dead, back from the dead

I’m back from the dead, back from the dead



Please don’t ever worry

(Back from the dead, back from the dead)

(I’m back from the dead, back from the dead)

I know it’s morbid

(I’m back from the dead, back from the dead)

But we all die one day

(I’m back from the dead, back from the dead)

I’m back from the dead, back from the dead

I’m back from the dead, back from the dead