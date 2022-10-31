The Good Nurse cast: Eddie Redmayne, all his movies

The Good Nurse is a movie released on Netflix in October 2022, directed by Tobias Lindholm and produced by Darren Aronofsky. It immediately became a popular vision on the streaming platform, following the curiosity around the stories of serial killers, as Dahmer proved recently. And again, we are talking about the true story of a man who killed hundreds of people in a few years (you can find the actual facts here). The movie cast includes Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren and Eddie Redmayne as the killer Charles Cullen, and of course, we’ve seen Redmayne in many other recent movies before this. Let’s refresh our memory, rediscovering the leading roles he played in films and TV shows before The Good Nurse.

The 8 Funniest Actors Alive Please enable JavaScript The 8 Funniest Actors Alive

You can find the official trailer of The Good Nurse here on Youtube.

The Good Nurse, where have we seen Eddie Redmayne? His main movies and TV shows

Eddie Redmayne is a British actor who has been active since 1998. The performance people probably remember most is in The Theory of Everything, where he interpreted the protagonist Stephen Hawking, winning the Academy Award as best actor. Although his look is quite different in The Good Nurse, you’ll recognize him watching the trailer of The Theory of Everything (below).

The Theory of Everything - Official Trailer (Universal Pictures) HD Watch this video on YouTube.

He was also the protagonist of The Danish Girl, nominated as the best actor also in that case (here is the trailer).

Among his other famous movies, you can remember him as the older Edward Wilson Jr. in 2006’s The Good Shepherd, Newt Scamander in 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (here is his short personal comment on it), and Marius Pontmercy in 2012’s Les Misérables. The latter was again on everybody’s lips after the release of The Good Nurse because of this interview at The Graham Norton show, where Eddie Redmayne and Taylor Swift recalled the audition they made together for that movie.

Eddie Redmayne is also an estimated theatre actor, famous for his role as Ken in 2009’s play Red. You can enjoy him in all his youth in this video.

In The Good Nurse, Eddie Redmayne manages to acquire a disturbing look, different from how we are used to see him. It’s another proof of his excellent acting skills, as his career has already shown us many times. You can find the complete list of his acting roles on his dedicated Wikipedia page.

Discover other curiosities about movies, TV shows, and their cast on Auralcrave