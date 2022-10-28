Rihanna, Lift Me Up: the lyrics & the meaning

Lift Me Up is a song released by Rihanna in October 2022. It’s her first song since her last album, ANTI, out in 2016, and it’s part of the soundtrack of the Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, out in November 2022. Lift Me Up is an emotional ballad with short and compelling lyrics and people wonder what’s the meaning behind them and how they relate to the movie. In this article, we will provide all answers, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can find the official video of the song below.

Rihanna - Lift Me Up Watch this video on YouTube

Lift Me Up: the lyrics and their meaning

Lift Me Up is a song about emotionally reconnecting with the people we’ve lost in our life. As explained on Complex by the Nigerian artist Tems, one of the song’s co-writers, the track expresses the melancholy of those we miss because they are no longer with us. Specifically, Tems said that Lift Me Up is also a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the actor who interpreted T’Challa/Black Panther in the past, who died in 2020.

Below you can find Tems’ comments on the song in her interview with Complex:

“After speaking with Ryan Coogler [the movie’s director] and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Lift Me Up aims to express a sense of safety coming from those who love and protect us, even after they are gone. The lyrics describe how we need this protection in the critical moments of our life, when we go to sleep or feel lost.

Burning in a hopeless dream

Hold me when you go to sleep

Keep me in the warmth of your love

When you depart, keep me safe

Safe and sound

We need light, we need love

The chorus has all the power and the emotions of Rihanna’s voice, like a prayer directed toward the afterlife:

Lift me up

Hold me down

Keep me safe

Safe and sound

Lift Me Up represents a key element of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s soundtrack and interprets one of its main contents: the sense of loss and the pain we feel while processing it. That’s the real meaning of its lyrics: I miss you, and I still need your love and protection, even now that you are gone. Let me feel that you are still next to me with your soul.

The complete lyrics

Lift me up

Hold me down

Keep me close

Safe and sound

Burning in a hopeless dream

Hold me when you go to sleep

Keep me in the warmth of your love

When you depart, keep me safe

Safe and sound

Lift me up

Hold me down

Keep me close

Safe and sound

Drowning in an endless sea

Take some time and stay with me

Keep me in the strength of your arms

Keep me safe

Safe and sound

Lift me up

Hold me down

Keep me safe

Safe and sound

Burning in a hopeless dream

Hold me when you go to sleep

Keep me safe

We need light, we need love

(Lift me up) Lift me up in your arms

(Hold me down) I need love, I need love, I need love

(Keep me close) Hold me, hold me

(Safe and sound) Hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

(Lift me up) Hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

(Hold me down) Hold me, hold me

(Keep me safe) We need light, we need love