SZA, Shirt: the song lyrics and their meaning

Shirt is a song officially released by the American rapper SZA in October 2022. The song was already a viral sound on TikTok way before its release, since December 2020, when the artist shared an unreleased track snippet on her page. Back in those days, the song didn’t even have a title, but that sound generated massive buzz and gave birth to a dedicated dance challenge (you can find here many popular videos that reused SZA audio). At some point, people started to refer to the song with the name “shirt,” until SZA confirmed on Twitter that she was fine using it as the official song title. Now that the song is officially released, people can delve into the lyrics and their meaning: in this article, we will provide all answers, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can find the official video of the song below.

Shirt: the song lyrics and their meaning

Shirt is a song about feeling lost in a complicated love relationship. In the lyrics, SZA expresses all her uncomfortable feelings about this love, opening up her thoughts and questioning if that’s the right way to live and enjoy love.

One of the most meaningful verses of the song comes in the second half:

It’s what you say and how you do me

How I’m ‘posed to trust, baby? ‘Posed to love?

It ain’t supposed to hurt this way

All I need is the best of you

Baby, how I got to say it? Give me all of you

SZA is aware that healthy love should not hurt this way. This pain has to do with the way the man she loves behaves. Obviously, we are talking about unrequited love, and the song’s chorus hints at the presence of another girl, who is probably closer to him.

Bloodstain on my shirt

New b* *h on my nerves

Old n**a got curved

Going back on my word

Damn, b* *h, you so thirsty

From these lines, we understand that there is a girl who represents a new worry for SZA, and the man is more interested in her. That’s the source of all the bad feelings expressed in this song: anxiety, feeling lost, insecurities, resentment, desperation, guilt… SZA shows a particular talent for describing all these feelings with the right words, using terms that indicate specific psychological states.

Been so lost without you all around me

Get anxious

In the dark right now

Feelin’ lost, but I like it

Comfort in my sins and all about me

All I got right now

Feel the taste of resentment

Simmer in my skin, it’s all about

Unrequited love often gives us the feeling that we are not worthy enough, and it’s a peculiar form of insecurity that requires a lot of work on ourselves. SZA shows excellent awareness of her mental state and knows that love should not give this kind of sensation. The rapper doesn’t want to feel this way; she hates that this guy, and the presence of another girl, led her into this mental state.

Still don’t know my worth

Still stressin’ perfection

Let you all in my mental

Got me lookin’ too desperate

Damn (You ain’t deserve)

Therefore, Shirt represents an essential step in SZA’s self-growth path, and that’s the real meaning of its lyrics: I feel lost, insecure, and stressed about the fact that you don’t love me as I do. This is not how love is supposed to be, and I don’t want to stay in this state for long. I need to feel better; I need to trust my worth again.

The complete lyrics

Kiss me dangerous

Been so lost without you all around me

Get anxious

Lead me, don’t look back

It’s all about you

In the dark right now

Feelin’ lost, but I like it

Comfort in my sins and all about me

All I got right now

Feel the taste of resentment

Simmer in my skin, it’s all about

Bloodstain on my shirt

New b* *h on my nerves

Old n**a got curved

Going back on my word

Damn, b* *h, you so thirsty

Still don’t know my worth

Still stressin’ perfection

Let you all in my mental

Got me lookin’ too desperate

Damn (You ain’t deserve)

Broad day, sunshine

I’ll find a way to f**k it up still

Can’t cry about the s**t that I can’t change

Just my mind

Gotta get outta here

Tough crowd, hate it

Can’t stay

In the dark right now

Feelin’ lost, but I like it

Comfort in my sins and all about me

All I got right now

Feel the taste of resentment

Simmer in my skin

It’s all about

Bloodstain on my shirt

New b* *h on my nerves

Old n**a got curved

Going back on my word

Damn, b* *h, you so thirsty

Still don’t know my worth

Still stressin’ perfection

Let you all in my mental

Got me lookin’ too desperate

Damn

It’s what you say and how you do me

How I’m ‘posed to trust, baby? ‘Posed to love?

It ain’t supposed to hurt this way

All I need is the best of you

Baby, how I got to say it? Give me all of you

In the dark right now

Feelin’ lost, but I like it

Comfort in my sins and all about me

All I got right now

Feel the taste of resentment

Simmer in my skin

It’s all about

Bloodstain on my shirt

New b* *h on my nerves

Old n**a got curved

Going back on my word

Damn, b* *h, you so thirsty

Still don’t know my worth

Still stressin’ perfection

Let you all in my mental

Got me lookin’ too desperate

Damn (You ain’t deserve)