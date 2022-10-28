SZA, Shirt: the song lyrics and their meaning

Shirt is a song officially released by the American rapper SZA in October 2022. The song was already a viral sound on TikTok way before its release, since December 2020, when the artist shared an unreleased track snippet on her page. Back in those days, the song didn’t even have a title, but that sound generated massive buzz and gave birth to a dedicated dance challenge (you can find here many popular videos that reused SZA audio). At some point, people started to refer to the song with the name “shirt,” until SZA confirmed on Twitter that she was fine using it as the official song title. Now that the song is officially released, people can delve into the lyrics and their meaning: in this article, we will provide all answers, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.
You can find the official video of the song below.
Shirt: the song lyrics and their meaning
Shirt is a song about feeling lost in a complicated love relationship. In the lyrics, SZA expresses all her uncomfortable feelings about this love, opening up her thoughts and questioning if that’s the right way to live and enjoy love.
One of the most meaningful verses of the song comes in the second half:
It’s what you say and how you do me
How I’m ‘posed to trust, baby? ‘Posed to love?
It ain’t supposed to hurt this way
All I need is the best of you
Baby, how I got to say it? Give me all of you
SZA is aware that healthy love should not hurt this way. This pain has to do with the way the man she loves behaves. Obviously, we are talking about unrequited love, and the song’s chorus hints at the presence of another girl, who is probably closer to him.
Bloodstain on my shirt
New b* *h on my nerves
Old n**a got curved
Going back on my word
Damn, b* *h, you so thirsty
From these lines, we understand that there is a girl who represents a new worry for SZA, and the man is more interested in her. That’s the source of all the bad feelings expressed in this song: anxiety, feeling lost, insecurities, resentment, desperation, guilt… SZA shows a particular talent for describing all these feelings with the right words, using terms that indicate specific psychological states.
Been so lost without you all around me
Get anxious
In the dark right now
Feelin’ lost, but I like it
Comfort in my sins and all about me
All I got right now
Feel the taste of resentment
Simmer in my skin, it’s all about
Unrequited love often gives us the feeling that we are not worthy enough, and it’s a peculiar form of insecurity that requires a lot of work on ourselves. SZA shows excellent awareness of her mental state and knows that love should not give this kind of sensation. The rapper doesn’t want to feel this way; she hates that this guy, and the presence of another girl, led her into this mental state.
Still don’t know my worth
Still stressin’ perfection
Let you all in my mental
Got me lookin’ too desperate
Damn (You ain’t deserve)
Therefore, Shirt represents an essential step in SZA’s self-growth path, and that’s the real meaning of its lyrics: I feel lost, insecure, and stressed about the fact that you don’t love me as I do. This is not how love is supposed to be, and I don’t want to stay in this state for long. I need to feel better; I need to trust my worth again.
Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave
The complete lyrics
Kiss me dangerous
Been so lost without you all around me
Get anxious
Lead me, don’t look back
It’s all about you
In the dark right now
Feelin’ lost, but I like it
Comfort in my sins and all about me
All I got right now
Feel the taste of resentment
Simmer in my skin, it’s all about
Bloodstain on my shirt
New b* *h on my nerves
Old n**a got curved
Going back on my word
Damn, b* *h, you so thirsty
Still don’t know my worth
Still stressin’ perfection
Let you all in my mental
Got me lookin’ too desperate
Damn (You ain’t deserve)
Broad day, sunshine
I’ll find a way to f**k it up still
Can’t cry about the s**t that I can’t change
Just my mind
Gotta get outta here
Tough crowd, hate it
Can’t stay
In the dark right now
Feelin’ lost, but I like it
Comfort in my sins and all about me
All I got right now
Feel the taste of resentment
Simmer in my skin
It’s all about
Bloodstain on my shirt
New b* *h on my nerves
Old n**a got curved
Going back on my word
Damn, b* *h, you so thirsty
Still don’t know my worth
Still stressin’ perfection
Let you all in my mental
Got me lookin’ too desperate
Damn
It’s what you say and how you do me
How I’m ‘posed to trust, baby? ‘Posed to love?
It ain’t supposed to hurt this way
All I need is the best of you
Baby, how I got to say it? Give me all of you
In the dark right now
Feelin’ lost, but I like it
Comfort in my sins and all about me
All I got right now
Feel the taste of resentment
Simmer in my skin
It’s all about
Bloodstain on my shirt
New b* *h on my nerves
Old n**a got curved
Going back on my word
Damn, b* *h, you so thirsty
Still don’t know my worth
Still stressin’ perfection
Let you all in my mental
Got me lookin’ too desperate
Damn (You ain’t deserve)