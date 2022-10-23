Married in Vegas: venues that will make your day even more special

Your wedding is one of the most important days of your life, and every detail must be meticulously planned. Choosing a venue that perfectly matches your vision is a challenge that you cannot solve by asking friends and family for recommendations. Before settling on the best option, you must sift through multiple sources and study the details. Whatever you imagine a perfect wedding to be, Las Vegas is a couples’ paradise with no shortage of great hotels to choose from.

From an oasis of life in the middle of the desert to elegant city-center architectural masterpieces to undersea aquariums, the city has it all.

If you’re looking for a wedding venue in Las Vegas, start here:

The Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace has both majestic indoor and outdoor venues, with 5 chapels to choose from, each with its own intricate design, such as the Romano, Classico, and Tuscana. At Caesars Palace, there is something for everyone, including spas, pools, riveting nightlife, and fine dining.

Makeup can also be done at the venue’s Qua Baths and Spa or Color A Salon by Michael Boychuck. Live Roman characters such as Caesar, Roman guards, handmaidens, and Cleopatra can add a vintage touch to your wedding. All wedding packages at Caesar’s Palace include 45 minutes in the chapel, 30 minutes of photography, officiant services, and a wedding coordinator. The venue has a variety of wedding packages available, and you can even book 10 or more rooms for your guests.

The Waldorf Astoria

The Waldorf Astoria wedding planners work with you to help bring your dreams to life. You will have access to a variety of indoor and outdoor wedding venues, including the Signature Island, which has a stunning view of the golf course and the resort’s waterways, and the Grand Ballroom, which has a balcony overlooking Las Vegas Boulevard.

There is no better place in Vegas to enjoy a romantic sunset than the Waldorf Astoria. You can even try the Red Velvet Cake, Waldorf Salad, and Eggs Benedict right where they were invented. The wedding couple is accompanied throughout the ceremony by a private butler who takes all requests. The venue can accommodate up to 400 people. If you’re looking for a non-gaming, non-smoking venue, the Waldorf Astoria is the place to go.

Emerald at Queensridge

Emerald at Queensridge is another non-gaming wedding venue in the Queensridge neighborhood. The venue features a grand ballroom and a beautifully landscaped courtyard ideal for an outdoor wedding. The ballroom offers the most advanced audio/visual systems, a custom granite bar, vaulted ceilings, and a large mahogany dance floor for your indoor ceremonies.

The venue also has a patio in the middle of the waterscapes with beautiful views of the Red Rock Canyon. The officiant, DJ, decorations, photography, and centerpieces are all included in all of their wedding packages. The Emerald at Queensridge can accommodate up to 350 guests.

The Mandalay Bay

If the sea is where your spirit thrives, Mandalay Bay is the ideal location as it offers an under-the-sea wedding with over six ceremony locations to choose from and award-winning catering. You can choose between an indoor chapel and natural sandy beaches for outdoor ceremonies, depending on your preferences.

The venue features a Shark Reef Aquarium with floor-to-ceiling windows that will amaze your guests with once-in-a-lifetime views of the undersea world. The ceremony can also be held 64 floors above Delano Las Vegas, with stunning views of the Las Vegas Strip.

Springs Preserve

Springs Preserve is a nature lover’s paradise with botanical gardens and colorful landscapes with trails. It’s an eco-friendly, LEED-certified open space with enough to keep your gaze wandering throughout the wedding ceremony. It is one of the few locations in the middle of the desert with a thriving green habitat. Springs Preserve Museum is an ideal wedding venue, with ceremony locations ranging from an amphitheater to an arbor.

You can book the entire garden and let your guests marvel at the rare cactus plants while sipping their favorite drinks. Ceremony rental spaces, guest parking, service fees, and guest directional signage are all included in all wedding packages.

Suits and gowns have been the focal point of every wedding for centuries. Modern couples, on the other hand, defy convention by allowing their imaginations to run wild. However, holding a one-of-a-kind wedding does not necessitate wearing something out of the ordinary. If a bride’s gown or groom’s suit is essential to your dream wedding, a one-of-a-kind venue and strategic planning can enhance their impact beyond imagination. To plan a memorable wedding ceremony, go above and beyond by selecting one of these versatile locations in the entertainment capital of the world.

David Todva