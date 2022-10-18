Trendiest smart devices for home to simplify your life & enjoy latest tech developments

Technology advances all the time, and it is often very difficult to keep up with all the trends. Interesting novelties appear daily, but some are worth attention, while others will simply be a waste of money. Whether you’re planning a renovation or just looking to pick up a couple of cool gadgets for your home, check out our selection of things you’ll definitely love!

Increased Security Using Smart Door Lock

Security of your house is the top priority, so you should take care of this issue in advance. Using traditional keys is becoming a thing of the past: they can be lost or forgotten in the door hole when leaving the house. A smart lock involves using a pin code, a special access card, or even a smartphone to open the door. It is worth noting that such devices are usually equipped with a camera and motion sensors: you can see who has come to you without getting up from the couch. A great way to avoid unwanted guests, right?

Control Everything from a Smartphone with Smart Plugs

This little gadget is not the newest invention, but still very useful in everyday life. You can set the gadget’s operating time using a smart plug or remotely turn on a washing machine or kettle. Now you will not have the question, “did I turn off the iron before going to work?” as all the details can be checked directly from your smartphone. The device works using Wi-Fi, so make sure to provide a stable Internet connection and enjoy this benefit of the technology development!

Smart Oven: Tastiest Food While You Relax

Cooking at home has become easier and more enjoyable since smart gadgets do almost everything for you! The functionality of such devices depends on the chosen model and its price. Usually, it includes the possibility to cook up to three dishes simultaneously, quick defrost options, controlling and changing the temperature, and automatic cleaning. Now, you do not need to fumble around the stove for hours to get a delicious dinner – just throw in the necessary ingredients and relax: read a book or play an NZ online casino. Don’t worry about burning your food, as the oven can be controlled directly from your smartphone. Those who have already tried this gadget have no idea how they’ve lived without it before.

Smart Climate Control System

Maintaining a comfortable temperature at home during any season is important, and now you do not have to constantly turn on the air conditioner or heater. In addition, this device saves energy perfectly: you can configure everything from your phone and turn off the system when you are not at home. Smart climate control regulates temperature and humidity in the room and notifies users in a special app in case of any interruptions, surges, or other emergencies.