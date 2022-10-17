Megan: where can I buy the doll from the 2023 movie?

Horror fans are again excited for the next big thing coming on theatres in 2023: we are talking about Megan (M3GAN), the movie directed by Gerard Johnstone and written by Akela Cooper (Malignant) and James Wan (Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring, The Nun), under the famous Blumhouse Productions. The movie trailer was released in October 2022, and people are already crazy about the killer doll protagonist of the film, which was considered already a horror cult before the release. At the point that people ask where they can buy the doll. Let’s understand together the latest situation.

You can find the official trailer of Megan below.

Where can you buy the doll from the 2023 Megan movie?

Horror fans have already added Megan among recent genre productions’ most notable cult characters. Her dance moves, well depicted in the trailer, are haunting and compelling, especially if we think that she’s moving that way while killing all the people that, from her point of view, can harm the little girl she’s protecting. The image of a dancing doll openly contrasts with the idea of a killer robot.

People are looking forward to knowing where they can buy the doll, which most likely will become a popular collectible for all horror passionates. The first trailer was released in October 2022, so it’s still early to have the doll produced and ready for sale online. But we are sure that the specialized online shops are already actively preparing this item’s availability.

As soon as more information is available, you will find it here. Come back in a few weeks to check where you can buy Megan, the horror killer doll from the upcoming movie.

