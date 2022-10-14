What changes should gambling market operators expect in Poland?

Over the last decade, the gambling industry in Poland has developed in both qualitative and quantitative means. The law segment if the country initiated several laws aimed at regulating betting in casino facilities. Nowadays, the possibilities to access the online gaming segment have broadened significantly. You may reach various top casino online facilities with the help of your mobile phone from any point in the country. Also, one can make deposits for their favorite casino games in different means. For Polish players, it is enough to Google “online casinos” and they may start their pre-paid play in just several clicks. However, one must control what is going on in the casino market in order not to get in trouble because of illegal activities. It especially relates to the online casino operators who are struggling for their place in the business after the negative impact of the pandemic. So, what changes are on the horizon? Let’s see.

Gambling perspectives in Poland

Today, it may seem that the gaming segment has experienced the worst consequences of the epidemic. But the situation remains under control and within normal limits. A trend that is likely to continue throughout 2022 and beyond is the growing number of betting operators applying for a license in Poland. They will attract the attention of their potential customers with pleasant bonuses. Despite this, beginners do not show high results. None of them yet exceeds 2% market share, compared to the market leader STS, whose figures exceed 45%. Most likely, the gaming market may soon become oversaturated. This may lead to mergers or forced exit of operators from the market.

In the summer of 2021, an important amendment to the legislation entered into force. The most important changes concerned the blocking of unlicensed sites that offer gambling services. The criteria for adding illegals were also simplified. This process began to be controlled by the customs and tax service. The Ministry of Finance stopped taking an active part in this. This led to the fact that unlicensed services began to get even faster on the blacklist of online casinos that would be closed.

In addition, the new law introduced the mechanism of blacklisting not only web resources with unlicensed gambling products but also sites that advertise gambling, violating the law. Such a move will undoubtedly affect companies specializing in affiliate marketing, although it is not yet known exactly how strictly the new law will be enforced.

What other changes are worth mentioning?

The advertising of online gambling is still prohibited in Poland.

Gambling operators cannot advertise their gambling services, mention the places of their casino games facilities, display the casino-related brands and titles of casino providers, and so on.

Casino operators should organize pieces of training for their staff, which should know different pitfalls in betting regulations.

As for now, the casino operators should provide regular reports about their incomes, offered services, their general position on the market, and their prospects for the following development.

The customs and tax services may be allowed access to the casino provider’s databases in order to control their financial statements.

Casino operators should inform on a regular basis that gambling is prohibited for minors. Also, they have to support the campaigns that fight ludomania (problem gambling).

The casino statistics (including winnings and spending) should be open to the controlling organs.

Final words

As can be seen, the casino market has become more open and gained features of a socially responsible industry. It has become more transparent for outer analysis, and it tries to follow the principles of the fair game so that Polish players must not worry about their emotional and financial well-being.