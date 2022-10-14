The 1975, About You: the song lyrics and the meaning

About You is one of the most beloved songs by The 1975, from their album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, released on October 14, 2022. Fans enjoyed the new album immediately, and they specifically wanted to delve into the lyrics of this song, probably because of its dreamy mood, enriched by the female voice of Carly Holt. In this article, we will explore the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

About You: the song lyric and their meaning

About You is a sweet song about the sensations you feel when you are deeply in love. In the lyrics, the singer describes how he still remembers why he loves that person and asks his girl, “Do you think I have forgotten?”

I know a place

It’s somewhere I go when I need to remember your face

We get married in our heads

Something to do while we try to recall how we met

The place he refers to in the song’s beginning belongs to his memories. The singer uses the present, but it’s not clear whether he’s still together with this girl. The repeated question, “do you think I have forgotten?” leaves this doubt: the two can still be together, and the singer wants to confirm that he still remembers the reason why he’s in love with her, or they are no longer a couple, and he wants to remember her, and what makes his love her so much.

You and I were alive

With nothing to do I could lay and just look in your eyes

Wait and pretend

Hold on and hope that we’ll find our way back in the end

Talking about “pretending” and the hope to find the way back support the theory that the two are not currently together. From this point of view, the song becomes a celebration of pure emotions, even when the person we love is not next to us. In the lyrics of About You, we can see the instinct we have to travel with our imagination to the situations and the contexts that make us feel good. That would match the lyrics in Part Of The Band, where The 1975 sing about preferring to live in their imagination instead of this world, and also All I Need To Hear, where the singer wants to hear that he’s loved, whether it’s true or not.

There was something about you that now I can’t remember

It’s the same damn thing that made my heart surrender

And I’ll miss you on a train

I’ll miss you in the morning

That’s the real meaning of the lyrics inside About You: I’m still in love with you, and I haven’t forgotten the reasons that make me so much in love. Even if you are not here with me now, I often go back to my memories, retracing the situations that made me feel happy with you, the things I miss every day being far from you.

The complete lyrics

