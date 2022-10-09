Unknown, new song by Hozier? The lyrics & meaning

After the massive success that Swan Upon Leda had on social networks, fans have been looking for more new recent music by Hozier. And naturally, the search ended up on a song that the Irish singer had announced on TikTok a few days earlier. We don’t know the official song’s title yet: people believe it could be “Unknown” or “Angel To Me.” But thanks to the 4-minute snippet Hozier published on TikTok, we know most of the song’s lyrics, including the verse that attracted so many people: “You know the distance never made a difference to me.” In this article, we will analyze the lines and explain their meaning, and you’ll also find the lyrics available so far at the end.

You can find on TikTok the snippet published by Hozier with this song.

@hozierofficial Just a little jam and bread. Playing with my new @u.audio plugins and apollo twin x (thats the product name AND a little kiss for you. Much love) ♬ original sound – Hozier

Unknown (Angel To Me): the lyrics and their meaning

Unknown is a song about falling in love. In the lyrics, Hozier describes how the person he loves won his heart despite the distance. He admits that the distance is not an obstacle to his ability to fall in love, as he's keen to cross seas and fires to reach the object of his love.

You know the distance never made a difference to me

I swam a lake of fire, I’d have walked across the floor of any sea

Ignored the vastness between all that can be seen

And all that we believe

The adoration for the object of his love assumes religious traits, as he talks about things we believe and may not see. From this point of view, it's natural for him to compare his love to an angel.

So I thought you were like an angel to me

The lyrics also reflect on the reason why we fall in love so deeply: as the lines below explain, it's not because we feel lonely but because we feel unknown. According to the new song by Hozier, we need to be loved because we identify as the role we have in our love relationship. Without love, our identity misses an important piece.

It ain’t the being alone

(Sha-la-la)

It ain’t the empty home, baby

You know I’m good on my own

Sha-la-la, baby, no, it’s more the being unknown

So much of the living, love, is the being unknown

Unknown also describes how the instinct to be in love makes us ignore the eventual red (scarlet) flags we see. The lyrics also provide a vivid image of how a person wins our love, depicting it as an entity that grabs and bites our hearts so wildly that we can still see some piece of it stuck in their teeth.

You called me angel for the first time, my heart leapt from me

You smile now, I can see its pieces still stuck in your teeth

Assuming that most of the lyrics will stay the same after the release, this then becomes the meaning of the new song by Hozier: I fell in love with you completely; I don’t even know if there were red flags to notice. My heart is yours, and I need this love to believe that somebody really knows me.

The song should be part of Hozier’s new album Unreal Unearth, to be released soon. The lyrics could still change since the song has not been released officially, but you will always find the last updates here.

The available lyrics of the new song by Hozier

You know the distance never made a difference to me

I swam a lake of fire, I’d have walked across the floor of any sea

Ignored the vastness between all that can be seen

And all that we believe

So I thought you were like an angel to me

Funny how true colors shine in darkness and in secrecy

If there were scarlet flags, they washed out in the mind of me

Where a blinding light shone on you every night

Either side of my sleep

Where you were held frozen like an angel to me

It ain’t the being alone

(Sha-la-la)

It ain’t the empty home, baby

You know I’m good on my own

Sha-la-la, baby, no, it’s more the being unknown

So much of the living, love, is the being unknown

You called me angel for the first time, my heart leapt from me

You smile now, I can see its pieces still stuck in your teeth

And what’s left of it, I listen to it tick

Every tedious beat

Going unknown as any angel to me

It ain’t the being alone

(Sha-la-la, sha-la-la, la, la-la)

It ain’t the empty home, baby (Sha-la-la, la-la-la)

You know I’m good on my own

Sha-la-la, baby, no, it’s more the being unknown

And there are some people, love, who are better unknown