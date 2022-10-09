The song in McDonald’s adult happy meal commercial

A new commercial was released by McDonald’s in October 2022, generating massive buzz: the ad promotes what people labeled as the “adult happy meal,” officially named Cactus Plant Flea Market Box. The idea caught people’s attention, as adults can now claim a box with more mature gadgets. And the commercial perfectly did its job, raising curiosity about the collectibles and the background song. Let’s discover everything in this article.

You can find “Drive-Thru With Friends,” the McDonald’s Cactus Plant Flea Market Box commercial about the “Adult Happy Meal” here on Youtube.

What’s the song in the new 2022 McDonald’s adult happy meal commercial?

The song featured in the new McDonald’s “Adult Happy Meal” commercial about the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box released in 2022 is The Potion by Ludacris. You can find the track in full streaming below.

The Potion is a single extracted from the album The Red Light District, released by Ludacris in 2004. It contains an immediately recognizable killer beat made by Timbaland. Timbaland initially offered the beat to Jay-Z, but he refused it. It then became an official Ludacris song and became part of the official video of Number One Spot, taking an autonomous space at the end of the video (you can find it here).

The McDonald’s commercial includes only the beat, leaving all lyrics out. The song’s lyrics are about alcohol and contain a lot of exciting rap creativity. You can find the full lyrics on Genius.

What are the “toys” collectibles inside the new McDonald’sadult happy meal?

There has been a lot of curiosity about the gadget “toys” in the new limited edition adult happy meal released by Mcdonald’s in 2022. The truth is that they are not just toys but adult clothes and special collectibles. You can find all of them in the dedicated website McDonald’s made, you can find it here. The starting price is 60$, and you can also purchase the complete set of plush friends you can see in the commercial.