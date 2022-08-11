What’s the opening song of Guardians of the Galaxy?

Guardians of the Galaxy is still one of the most popular movies in the Marvel universe. The first film was released on 2014, and the third chapter of the saga will see the light in 2023. People still watch the first movie with pleasure, and a song catches their attention immediately: the track played by Peter Quill in his first appearance in the film’s opening scene. A song that became more popular recently thanks to TikTok is why people want to know more about it. Let’s discover it.

You can watch the opening scene of Guardians of the Galaxy here on Youtube.

Guardians of the Galaxy: what’s Peter Quill’s opening song?

The song played by Peter Quill in the opening scene of Guardians of the Galaxy is Come and Get Your Love by Redbone. You can find the whole track below.

Come and Get Your Love is the most significant success of the rock band Redbone, released in 1974. It sold over a million copies and reached the top 5 on the U.S. music charts.

The song became viral in 2022 on TikTok, with many creators using the song’s beginning in situations where one person says “hey” and gets an unexpected “hey” back, shouting “what?” then. Here is one of the many examples.

Come and Get Your Love: the lyrics and their meaning

The real lyrics of the song actually say:

Hail (Hail)

What’s the matter with your head, yeah

In the song, the singer addresses a girl and invites her to get out of her comfort zone and chase love in her life. In particular, the singer says that the girl is his, and if she collects the right energies she can obtain what she really wants.

Baby find it, come on and find it

Hail, with it, baby, ’cause you’re fine

And you’re mine, and you look so divine

