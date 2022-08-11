Bailey Zimmerman, Where It Ends: lyrics & meaning

Where It Ends is the new song by Bailey Zimmerman, officially announced for release on August 19. The country singer presented the single in this TikTok video, surprising all fans who thought his new track was Never Leave (as we announced here). But something has changed: the lyrics of Where It Ends show a different perspective on the love story at the center of Bailey’s last songs. In this article, we will delve into the lyrics of his new song and the meaning behind them. You will also find the complete lyrics at the end of the article.

The official streaming of Where It Ends is not yet available. You will find it here once the song is out.

Where It Ends: inside the lyrics and their meaning

Bailey Zimmerman is still processing his last love story, which ended a while ago. His previous single, Rock and a Hard Place, brought to memory how hard it was for him to accept the breakup, realizing that he could do nothing more (you will find the complete analysis here). But since then, it seems that Bailey gained a new awareness: in a recent TikTok video, he shared with his fans the sadness of knowing that the girl cheated on him many times. And with this truth in mind, the lyrics of Where It Ends assume new meaning.

This is where it ends

I’ve been a few broken roads that I’m trying to mend

But this is where it ends

And I’m breaking down

You were lying when you said that you were trying to work things out

But now I’m broken down

Bailey is very disappointed. It wasn’t true that they were both doing their best to work things out. She was a liar, and now the singer knows he has to move on at a different pace. Because the more he lingers on the good parts of that relationship, the longer it will take to recover and find the new version of himself. That’s what Bailey says in the outro:

You’re the best thing that ever happened to me

You showed me what true love shouldn’t be

I found myself the second I gave up on us

Therefore, it’s finally time to move on. And this is where all the reminiscences and the memories have to end. Bailey Zimmerman loved her very much, she represented a crucial moment in his emotional life, but after all, she hurt him. And he can’t remain sad for so long because of her.

You’re the last thing that I thought I’d lose

All I ever wanted was to be loved by you

I let you back in and I gave you a second chance

Like a jet plane on a clear blue sky

Sun came shining down on all of your lies

I got too much pride to let that happen again

So this is where it ends

There is also some regret in the song because Bailey really fought hard for her, for this relationship. And realizing now that it wasn’t worth it, that he was the only one fighting for it, it isn’t delightful.

I went to battle for you always

I fought for you on your worst days

Then you tell me that you don’t love me no more

That is, therefore, the real meaning behind Where It Ends lyrics: this relationship was a big disappointment, she lied about her efforts to make it work, and for Bailey Zimmerman, it’s finally time to move on seriously. Where It Ends is less about the sadness of a breakup, which was the actual topic of his last songs, and more about disillusionment.

Read other popular song lyrics meaning on Auralcrave

The complete lyrics

This is where it ends

I’ve been a few broken roads that I’m trying to mend

But this is where it ends

And I’m breaking down

You were lying when you said that you were trying to work things out

But now I’m broken down

I went to battle for you always

I fought for you on your worst days

Then you tell me that you don’t love me no more

You’re the last thing that I thought I’d lose

All I ever wanted was to be loved by you

I let you back in and I gave you a second chance

Like a jet plane on a clear blue sky

Sun camе shining down on all of your lies

I got too much pride to let that happen again

So this is where it ends

Had to bury all your memories

I couldn’t see what everybody sees

A red flag said I should’ve walked out that door

I went to battle for you always

I fought for you on your worst days

Then you tell me that you don’t love me no more

You’re the last thing that I thought I’d lose

All I ever wanted was to be loved by you

I let you back in and I gave you a second chance

Like a jet plane on a clear blue sky

Sun came shining down on all of your lies

I got too much pride to let that happen again

So this is where it ends, ends, ends

Now this is where it ends

You’re the best thing that ever happened to me

You showed me what true love shouldn’t be

I found myself the second I gave up on us

You’re the last thing that I thought I’d lose

All I ever wanted was to be loved by you

I let you back in and I gave you a second chance

Like a jet plane on a clear blue sky

Sun came shining down on all of your lies

I got too much pride to let that happen again

So this is where it ends