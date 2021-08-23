Top casino movies you should watch first to become an expert

Casino movies are always a good choice of genre for any movie night. With just the right balance between action, drama, and suspense, these films make for some great entertainment that keeps you on the edge of your seat, constantly guessing what happens next. The history of Hollywood cinema is filled with casino-themed films, ranging from comedies like The Hangover to action-drama films like Casino Royale.

Read on as we take a closer look at some of the top casino movies you should watch to become an expert in online gambling.

Casino Royale (2006)

Director: Martin Campbell

Casino Royale was a soft reboot for the James Bond series, introducing Daniel Craig as the face of the eponymous James Bond (007). The movie features excellent performances from the main and supporting cast, particularly Daniel Craig, Mads Mikkelsen, and Eva Green. A high-stakes poker game lies at the heart of the movie, interwoven with an intense tale of love, betrayal, and revenge. You can learn a lot about Poker from Casino Royale if you pay close attention.

Uncut Gems (2020)

Director: Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie

While comedy might be Adam Sandler’s main genre and claim to fame, every once in a while there is a serious Sandler film that blows everyone away. Uncut Gems is one such film about a neurotic gambler who loses his life savings in ridiculous gambles and destroys his life in the process. Filled with some unexpected celebrity cameos, Uncut Gems is a tough but rewarding watch. The film is a true sensory overload from start to finish and a great cautionary tale for casino players to avoid problem gambling and addictive behavioral patterns.

Casino (1995)

Director: Martin Scorsese

The DeNiro-Scorsese duo is one of the most iconic partnerships in Hollywood film history, rivaled only by the DeCaprio-Scorsese pairing. Whenever these cinematic icons collaborate, magic happens. Casino is a film about gambling and mob relationships and an excellent exercise in well-crafted storytelling. With a cast including big-ticket names like Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci, and Sharon Stone, this film should be on your watch list, particularly if you want to learn a few handy tips and tricks about casino games and gambling.

21 (2008)

Director: Robert Luketic

Las Vegas-based gambling movies are always a good time. 21, featuring Kevin Spacey and Jim Sturgess is one of the best casino-themed films set in Las Vegas. It is based on a true story of a group of MIT students who counted cards to cheat casinos throughout the city. Filled with lots of useful tips and tricks related to casino gaming, 21 is an easy recommendation for beginners who want to learn more about casinos and how they operate.

