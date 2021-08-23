Top creative movie-related gifts you should think of in 2021

Every cinephile loves a creative movie-themed gift to commemorate their favorite pastime in a meaningful way. While movie tickets or cinema discount vouchers are the safer options, the more thought you put into your movie-themed gift, the more your loved one will appreciate you for it. Movie-themed gifts are a dime a dozen, ranging from popcorn and popcorn seasoning to comprehensive cinema guides and more.

Let us take a look at some of the best and most creative movie-related gifts you can get your loved one for their special day.

Framed Movie Posters

Framed movie posters make an excellent gift for cinephiles. Multiple online services offer a wide selection of framed movie posters that can be used as room decor for your living space. These can be customized according to your favorite films and their posters (regular/IMAX) and are available in a range of sizes according to your room decor preferences.

Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection

There is hardly any cinema lover who does not love Alfred Hitchcock’s classic Hollywood mysteries. This collection of films by the legendary filmmaker features the remastered and upscaled versions of some of his best pieces of work, including Psycho, Vertigo, North by Northwest, and Rear Window, which can be enjoyed in all their HD glory. This gift is perfect for movie nights with your family and friends.

1001 Movies To Watch Before You Die

While a movie guide is not exactly the most creative gift idea for a cinephile, they will appreciate getting curated recommendations for movies they have not watched yet. While there are several books with similar titles, all of them feature excellent films and cinematic classics that have helped shape the film industry over the years. Since guides feature a selection of films from industries around the globe, you should expect to find foreign language films as well.

Plastic Popcorn Containers

These plastic popcorn containers make the best gifts for people who love to stream movies at home. Instead of eating your popcorn out of the buttery popcorn bag, you can pour them out in these containers and enjoy them with your favorite movies and TV shows. It makes even more sense during the pandemic to keep this classic cinema-popcorn tradition alive, until the theatres open again.

85 Years of the Oscar

85 Years of the Oscar: The Official History of the Academy Awards is an expert guide of the rich history of the Film Academy. Published in 2013, this book by Robert Osbourne, a popular media host, covers 85 years of Oscars’ history and gives unique insights about the awards that you are unlikely to find in other books.

