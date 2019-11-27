Ten must read books for students

Reading is the best free brain activity – if we neglect the fact that we usually buy books for money. Joking aside, reading is the inevitable part of a student’s life and literature students often fight the battle on the best book to read. We will help you to decide on the ten best ones. All these are considered to be classic books that everyone should read as these are universal stories, which can be found in almost any time throughout history, or at least some references. Let’s present the top 10 must-read books for students!

1984 – George Orwell

All fans of totalitarianism will find this book highly interesting, as it depicts the post-WW II era, places in the fictional state of Oceania where every single move is under the surveillance. This dystopian novel is written by George Orwell who was known for political and satirical stories that make fun of pretty much any state in the world. The book uses a dark atmosphere to depict the environment. Students can learn about the power of propaganda, the government’s strict surveillance regime and the absence of individual thoughts. Google places this book on the list of the 10 must-read books as well!

One Hundred Years Of Solitude – Gabriel Garcia Marquez

Published in 1967 in Buenos Aires, One Hundred Years Of Solitude is one of the most authentic written masterpieces that enriched Modernism, as well as Spanish literary collection. The book is about seventh generations of a Spanish family in the fictional town in Columbia, who traveled across the jungle before starting a utopian city, Macondo. The book reveals a lot about the history that repeats. The major themes are time, solitude, magic realism and incest. The novel is the inevitable part of Spanish literature that you must read.

Pride And Prejudice – Jane Austin

Jane Austin wrote Pride And Prejudice in 1813 at the peak of Regency Era in the UK and it is clearly one of the best novels of manners ever written. The story is about the romance between a man and woman who marries him in order to gain welfare to help her sisters and mother who were left with no inheritance upon father/husband’s death. The students can learn about marrying for love. According to one of the studybay reviews, the reason why this book is everlasting is that it depicts the importance of real love for marriage as we can witness to a lot of economic marriages today. Students of English literature have already read this book probably so they can go to the next one.

The Alchemist – Paulo Coelho

Brazilian novelist Paulo Coelho is known for one of his most notable works, where he depicts the life of an Andalusian who sets for the journey to Egypt to pursue his treasure-hunting adventure. Santiago, the main character, had a dream where he was a prophet who is on the mission to find the hidden treasure in the Egyptian pyramids. This book is one of the fastest written ever. It took only two weeks to Coelho to write it a self-helping novel that researches the cosmic password “when you really want something to happen, the whole universe will conspire so that your wish comes true”. If you have ever heard this saying, then you should know that it is from this book.

Angels And Demons – Dan Brown

Den Brown is known for mystery-thriller novels that are packed with symbolic meanings, historical lessons, Illuminati’s influence and other conspiracy theories. Angles & Demons involves CERN’s influence on the world, as well as Vatican City’s importance in the historical shaping, Illuminati’s ceremonials and symbols. Still, the book does not use any scientific facts. It is all rather the imagination and creativity of the author who is capable of producing tense drama and mystery novel. It is praised for its colorful descriptions and tense action.

To Kill A Mockingbird – Harper Lee

This is considered as the classic novel that everyone should have read at least once in their lifetime as it says about the racism, racial inequity and innocence destruction. Harper Lee takes her personal life experience and life in Alabama during the late 1920s and transforms everything into her bestseller that was translated in almost any language out there. The book uses a lot of grotesque style. The way how Boo Radley and his housing is described is the form of racial prejudice.

A Farewell To Arms – Ernest Hemingway

Ernest Hemingway was a famous writer and this novel is the piece that was inspired by WW I and it is written in the third person as it depicts the life of a young lieutenant in the Italian Army. The novel has five parts where each part of the protagonist’s life is presented through each of his phases. The book was not published until the end of Fascist’s regime. There is also a movie adaption that you can stream on Netflix.

The Stranger – Albert Camus

The psychology students could also have great benefits of reading this book as it discusses the absurdity of existence and overall existentialism. The novel describes the first person reactions and thoughts of a person who is sentenced to death after killing an Arab man in a fight, during the protection of his friend. It consists of two parts. The first one is pre-prison life and the second is post. The overall atmosphere is a bit grimy, but it discusses the importance of existence and the right course of our life actions.

The Art Of Happiness –The Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama presents his views and thoughts on the purpose of life, happiness and the state of mind. The perception that we have dictates our life, actions and believes that drive us through life. The book is like a psychological manual. The 14th Dalai Lama explains how a man can achieve happiness through the series of practice and training.

Paradise Lost – John Milton

The biblical description of a fallen man is one of the best works that john Milton wrote and its significant importance lies in the fact that it was written in 1667! Milton through the book, explains and justifies God’s ways and deeds. The story involves Satan, Adam, Eve, The Son Of God, God The Father, Raphael and Michael.

