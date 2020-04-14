La musica che resiste: il live in quarantena dei Dropkick Murphys

L’unione tra il punk rock e il folk irlandese ha dato vita al celtic punk, stile che acquisisce un fascino particolare dato l’utilizzo di molti strumenti, quali violino, mandolino, fisarmonica, batteria, chitarra e tanti altri. A questo proposito non passano di certo inosservati i Dropkick Murphys, che si son formati nel 1996 e nel corso di questi anni sono arrivati alla pubblicazione di ben nove album totali. I loro testi, sempre diretti, possono essere sia di un certo spessore che leggeri, ma riescono nel tentativo di non sfiorare mai quella linea sottile tra la superficialità e la profondità. Infatti, è proprio grazie alle sonorità folk che si riesce a stabilire un giusto equilibrio tra l’importanza del testo e l’energia positiva che si insinua dentro l’anima dell’ascoltatore.

In occasione di San Patrizio e della situazione che, momentaneamente ha colpito tutto il Mondo, il 17 Marzo scorso i Dropkick Murphys hanno voluto regalare a tutti i fan e non, due ore di puro spettacolo a Boston. Sul palco erano presenti i soli membri e lo stesso live si è svolto senza la presenza di un pubblico. La carica, l’energia e la positività sono state le caratteristiche dominanti che ci hanno accompagnato per oltre due ore di live. La tracklist, costituita da ben 28 brani, ha subito due momenti di pausa in cui il front-man Mike McColgan, ha speso due parole sia per la situazione di emergenza in cui ci si trova spendendo delle parole davvero toccanti, sia per la presentazione di alcuni nuovi brani.

Iniziando con The Irish Rover:

We had one million bags of the best Sligo rags,

We had two million barrels of stone,

We had three million sides of old blind horses’ hides,

We had four million barrels of bone,

We had five million hogs six million dogs.

Seven million barrels of porter

We had eight million bails of old nanny gold tail.”

Hanno proseguito con brani tipo The boys are back, Blood, Famous for nothing, fino ad arrivare alla famosissima Smash shit up:

I wanna be a rebel

I wanna break some bones

Maybe they’ll be yours

They might be my own

I wanna be a rebel

I can’t get enough

I wanna be a rebel

I wanna smash shit up

Si giunge ad un brano in cui la rabbia e la voglia di giustizia emergono per esorcizzare il dolore in cui la situazione descritta si riversa. Un esempio è il testo di The State of Massachusetts:

She had excuses and she just used them

She was the victim of unspeakable abuses

Her husband was violent, malicious and distant

Her kids now belong to the state of Massachussets.

I suppose you’ve a victim

I suspect you may have lied

If you’ve lost all ambition won’t you give this thing a try

If you can’t and you fall won’t be the only loser

These kid don’t stand a chance with you in their future

Particolarmente toccante il momento in cui il frontman si ferma a riflettere sulla pandemia e alla situazione globale, dedicando proprio ai fans italiani la canzone dei Gerry and the Pacemakers, You’ll never walk alone, da loro coverizzata:

Walk on, walk on

With hope in your hearts

And you’ll never walk alone

You’ll never walk alone

When you walk through a storm, hold you head up high

And don’t be afraid of the dark

At the end of the storm, there’s a golden sky

And sweet, silver song of a lark.

Si alterna la tracklist con un brano estremamente introspettivo e a tratti anche romantico, una ballad dal suono orecchiabile quanto profondo Rose Tattoo:

I traveled far and wide

And laid this head in many ports

I was guided by a compass

I saw beauty to the north

I drew the tales of many lives

And wore the faces of my own

I had the memories all around me

So I wouldn’t be alone

In a rose tattoo

In a rose tattoo

I’ve got your name written here

In a rose tattoo

In a rose tattoo

In a rose tattoo

I’ve got your name written here

In a rose tattoo

Ed infine Shipping up to Boston chiude lo spettacolo, con le sue sonorità Celtic punk, lo stile inconfondibile legato ad un testo pieno di vitalità, in grado di restituire una giusta dose di positività in un periodo in cui necessitiamo di cibarci proprio di essa.

I’m a sailor peg

And I’ve lost my leg

Climbing up the top sails

I’ve lost my leg! I’m shipping up to Boston, whoa..

Per chi se lo fosse perso, qui di seguito vi riportiamo il link dello streaming. Enjoy!

