The lovely Amazon commercial with the old ladies sledding

When it comes to ads that can bring tears to our eyes, Amazon consistently has a particular talent. Especially if it’s the holiday season: already in 2022, the online shopping giant touched a chord with all of us showing the beautiful present a father made for his daughter. If you don’t remember, here we can refresh your memory. The tagline was “Joy is made,” and in 2023, the idea evolved into “Joy is shared.” This time, the protagonists of the new Amazon holiday commercial are three lovely old ladies happily sledding, celebrating the time they spent together. And everybody just loves it.

A slow piano song accompanies the images of the new ad: it’s the piano version of In My Life by The Beatles (you can listen to the original song here on Youtube). Amazon didn’t disclose the name of the piano player who interpreted the song for their ad, but if you want to hear a beautiful piano version of that song, the Indonesian composer Riyandi Kusuma recently did it here, for the happiness of all his fans. The song lyrics perfectly match the spirit of the commercial: In My Life is the song where John Lennon reflects on his past, the memories, places, and experiences that have been significant in his life.

In the 2023 Amazon holiday commercial, we see three old ladies sitting on a bench, peacefully enjoying a moment together after being friends for their whole lives: one of them has an idea and buys (on Amazon) a sledding seat cushion. When it’s shipped, the other women are shocked, but just for a moment. Pretty soon, the power of their friendship takes over, and age is no longer a problem: at the end of the ad, we see them happily sledding, surprising everyone around, and the memory of the old time spent together flashes before their eyes.

It has been defined as an ode to enduring friendship by Amazon itself, and the concept is perfectly rendered with the images and the background song. Unfortunately, viewers didn’t have the chance to listen to the original song’s lyrics again, as they would have brought a unique dimension to the commercial. You can find part of them below:

There are places I’ll remember

All my life though some have changed

Some forever, not for better

Some have gone and some remain

All these places have their moments

With lovers and friends I still can recall

Some are dead and some are living

In my life, I’ve loved them all

But of all these friends and lovers

There is no one compares with you

And these memories lose their meaning

When I think of love as somethin’ new

The actress playing the old lady who buys the seat cushion is the American actress Maya Waterman. She has played in many movies over the last few years, and she had also a small part in the official video for Next To Me by Imagine Dragons, released in 2018. And one of the other ladies is Annie O’Donnell, who’s been active as an actress since the 80s: we recently saw her also in Lessons In Chemistry.

The 2023 Amazon commercial with the old ladies sledding was directed by Wayne McClammy, who already worked with Amazon for many other ads. It has been airing on TV and in theaters since November, accompanying the holiday season with its particular harmony.

