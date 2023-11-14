Zoe Saldaña stars in the 2023 T-Mobile holiday commercial

In the final part of 2023, the advertisement world has been particularly focused on all the funny, alternative ways we have to get the new iPhone 15. Every mobile operator has a solution, and recently, T-Mobile has involved several famous actors to promote their offers combined with the coveted smartphone model: first, it was Lili Reinhart, and then, in November, the actress hosting the T-Mobile holiday commercial is Zoe Saldaña.

Apple released the iPhone 15 in September 2023, and its commercial became a thing because of the unique song featured. Since then, the smartphone has appeared in numerous joint marketing campaigns with many other brands. The idea behind every commercial is always the same: everybody wants the new iPhone. So T-Mobile has a special offer for you that can provide the phone for the whole family for a small monthly cost.

Get 4 lines for $25 and 4 iPhone 15s On Us | T-Mobile Watch this video on YouTube.

The testimonial of the T-Mobile commercial promoting the iPhone for the 2023 holiday season is the American actress Zoe Saldaña. She is best known for her roles in major film franchises, particularly as Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films (The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy). She was also the female protagonist in James Cameron’s Avatar movie franchise, and she plays Nyota Uhura in the modern Star Trek movies, starting in 2009. Zoe is not new to the advertising world: even this year, she already starred in the Stella Artois commercial with Matt Damon.

In the T-Mobile ad, Zoe Saldaña is jealous of who owns the new iPhone. However, as already happened to Lili Reinhart, the solution is in the mirror: her reflected image invites her to take advantage of the special holiday offer so that she will get four iPhones. “Take action,” says the mirror, motivating her to move. She seems happy about the idea; then the conversation switches to her skiing skills, and we discover that the one who’s good at skiing is actually her stuntwoman.

It’s a short, effective commercial that everybody can easily find pleasant. Christmas is always a perfect moment for a special present, and the advertising world is notoriously careful about this period of the year. A good offer is always a good offer, especially when we want to make someone happy.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave