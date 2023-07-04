The Mayhem bear Allstate commercial with Dean Winters

When you have a character and a testimonial perfectly recognized by the audience and still able to show hilarious situations, you have no reasons to change. That’s what keeps going in 2023 with Allstate and his commercial face, Mayhem, always interpreted by Dean Winters. And this time, he’s not just the “Allstate commercial guy”: he acts more like a bear, ready to tear your car apart. Let’s see what happened.

You can watch the Allstate “Mayhem-bear” commercial below.

The 2023 Mayhem bear Allstate commercial with Dean Winters

The actor playing Mayhem in the 2023 Allstate bear commercial is always the American actor Dean Winters. He’s been the face of Allstate advertising campaigns since 2010, and we’ve seen him recently with his real brother in the Allstate basketball commercial.

Dean Winters was born on July 20, 1964, in New York. He is best known for his role as Ryan O’Reily in the HBO prison drama series Oz and as Dennis Duffy in the NBC sitcom 30 Rock.

Winters has appeared in numerous other television shows, including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, where he portrayed the character Detective Brian Cassidy. He has also made guest appearances in popular series such as Rescue Me, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and American Gods.

In addition to his television work, Dean Winters has appeared in several films, including P.S. I Love You, John Wick, and its sequels. Winters has received critical acclaim for his performances and has established himself as a versatile actor, known for his ability to portray complex and often morally ambiguous characters.

In the Allstate commercial released in June 2023, he comes out of the woods, heading to a car parked nearby, and he tears the door apart to grab the snacks on the backseat. We don’t understand it initially, but he’s the bear that typically attacks vehicles if you leave them unattended: a Mayhem bear introduced on purpose for this Allstate commercial to remind you how you need good insurance coverage for your car.

Dean Winters will still play Mayhem in the future Allstate commercial ads: we will see him again soon.

