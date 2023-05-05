Anuel AA, Mejor Que Yo: the English lyrics for Karol G

Anuel AA released a new song in May 2023, and the lyrics are clearly dedicated to Karol G. Although they broke up in 2021, it’s no secret that Anuel AA is still thinking about her, as proven by the song he published in March, Mas Rica Que Ayer. This time is different, though: it seems that Karol G has a new boyfriend now, and Anuel’s message in his new song Mejor Que Yo has now changed. Let’s understand what happened: in this article, we will analyze the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the complete English lyrics at the end.
You can watch the official video for Mejor Que Yo below.
Anuel AA, Mejor Que Yo, the song dedicated to Karol G: the English lyrics & meaning
In Mejor Que Yo, Anuel AA admits he misses his ex-girlfriend Karol G. He knows she has a new boyfriend now; he’s not angry, but through the lyrics in Mejor Que Yo he wants to remind her that nobody will ever satisfy her in bed like him. The song’s title means “better than me,” and it’s mentioned in the lyrics when he repeats that “nobody will ever be better than me.”
What probably triggered Anuel AA to write his new song is the rumor circulating in social networks about Karol G’s new relationship: although she hasn’t announced it officially, fans are pretty sure her new boyfriend is the Colombian rapper Feid: as this article on Mitú explains, Karol G invited Feid in March as a special guest at one of her concerts, dancing in the sexiest way with him and dedicating a song to him. Fans are so sure about their relationship that they even yelled “kiss, kiss, kiss” after the song. There was no kiss, but you can see Feid and Karol G smiling at each other in this video on Twitter.
But Anuel AA doesn’t believe Karol G’s new boyfriend can be better than him. In the lyrics of Mejor Que Yo, he reminds her about the chemistry they had in bed. He lists all the things they did together, all the pleasure he gave her, sure that nobody could ever satisfy her as he did. The song’s chorus says:
He will never be better than me, no
Not even writing down all my little tricks on a piece of paper
Nobody will ever make love with you like me, no
You are trying to find in him what you lost in me
As the lyrics of Mejor Que Yo explain, Anuel AA doesn’t hold a grudge against Karol G. He sincerely misses her, and he has no problems admitting it. After all, his previous song was a sincere effort to downplay the problems they had and ask her to try again. No anger is shown in Mejor Que Yo: Anuel wants to believe Karol G is still his, and so will be “until death, for real.”
I want to put it in you again’, baby, I don’t hold a grudge against you
You are mine even though you walk with that bastard
Until death, for real
That’s the real meaning behind the lyrics of Mejor Que Yo, the new song Anuel AA dedicates to Karol G: I miss you, and even though you have a new boyfriend, I want to believe you’ll always be mine; nobody can satisfy you better than me, and I hope you remember the unique chemistry we had together.
The English lyrics
Until death, for real
Until death, for real
We haven’t eaten together for a long time
You already have a new boyfriend, I miss you
He doesn’t understand you like I understand you
And neither he puts it in you like I do
He will never be better than me, no
Not even writing down all my little tricks on a piece of paper
Nobody will ever make love with you like me, no
You are trying to find in him what you lost in me
He will never be better than me, no
Not even writing down all my little tricks on a piece of paper
The only thing we have in common, he and I
Is that we both got to put it in you
No, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh), no
Nobody will ever be better than me
No, oh-oh-oh, no (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
Nobody will ever be better than me
When he sucks you, you remember me (Oh-oh-oh)
His tongue does not work like I made you come (Come)
Thinking of me in your bed, I won’t let you sleep (Oh-oh)
It’s not the same without a gangster like me on top of you (Of you)
Tell me if he squeezes your buttocks well ‘(The buttocks’)
If while he puts it in you, he licks your face (Yes)
If he talks to you so dirty that he makes you squirt ‘(Squirt’)
Tell me if he makes you tremble, if he makes the bed wet, baby
When you suck it, well, don’t make me laugh
That bastard, mommy, doesn’t compare to me
Baby, tell me what he does that I couldn’t do to you
If it was enough to speak in your ear, to make you come without f**ing you
On all fours, I bite your neck
I put it in and I pull your hair
Baby, I miss you and I’m not lying to you
I don’t hold resentment
Whoa, whoa (Baby), baby
We haven’t eaten together for a long time
You already have a new boyfriend, I miss you
He doesn’t understand you like I understand you
And neither he puts it in you like I do
He will never be better than me, no
Not even writing down all my little tricks on a piece of paper
Nobody will ever make love with you like me, no
You are trying to find in him what you lost in me
He will never be better than me, no
Not even writing down all my little tricks on a piece of paper
The only thing we have in common, he and I
Is that we both got to put it in you
That bastard doesn’t put it in you like me
Talking s**t to me, not anymore, I will never forget that
So if I catch him, baby
Don’t blame me, baby
I put it in you like a devil, but I made love to you (Love)
We finished f**ing, your smell remained in my clothes (Your smell)
I want to put it in you again’, baby, I don’t hold a grudge against you
You are mine even though you walk with that bastard
Eating your croissant
Your eyes get smaller when you smoke (Uah)
Your cute p**y is perfumed
Baby, no one is like you (None)
Eating your croissant
Your eyes get smaller when you smoke (Uah)
Your cute p**y is perfumed
Baby, no one is like you (None)
We haven’t eaten together for a long time
You already have a new boyfriend, I miss you
He doesn’t understand you like I understand you
And neither he puts it in you like I do
He will never be better than me, no
Not even writing down all my little tricks on a piece of paper
Nobody will ever make love with you like me, no
You are trying to find in him what you lost in me
He will never be better than me, no
Not even writing down all my little tricks on a piece of paper
The only thing we have in common, he and I
Is that we both got to put it in you
No, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh), no
Nobody will ever be better than me
No, oh-oh-oh, no (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)
Nobody will ever be better than me