Anuel AA, Mejor Que Yo: the English lyrics for Karol G

Anuel AA released a new song in May 2023, and the lyrics are clearly dedicated to Karol G. Although they broke up in 2021, it’s no secret that Anuel AA is still thinking about her, as proven by the song he published in March, Mas Rica Que Ayer. This time is different, though: it seems that Karol G has a new boyfriend now, and Anuel’s message in his new song Mejor Que Yo has now changed. Let’s understand what happened: in this article, we will analyze the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the complete English lyrics at the end.

You can watch the official video for Mejor Que Yo below.

Anuel AA, Dj Luian, Mambo Kingz - Mejor Que Yo (Video Oficial) Watch this video on YouTube.

Anuel AA, Mejor Que Yo, the song dedicated to Karol G: the English lyrics & meaning

In Mejor Que Yo, Anuel AA admits he misses his ex-girlfriend Karol G. He knows she has a new boyfriend now; he’s not angry, but through the lyrics in Mejor Que Yo he wants to remind her that nobody will ever satisfy her in bed like him. The song’s title means “better than me,” and it’s mentioned in the lyrics when he repeats that “nobody will ever be better than me.”

What probably triggered Anuel AA to write his new song is the rumor circulating in social networks about Karol G’s new relationship: although she hasn’t announced it officially, fans are pretty sure her new boyfriend is the Colombian rapper Feid: as this article on Mitú explains, Karol G invited Feid in March as a special guest at one of her concerts, dancing in the sexiest way with him and dedicating a song to him. Fans are so sure about their relationship that they even yelled “kiss, kiss, kiss” after the song. There was no kiss, but you can see Feid and Karol G smiling at each other in this video on Twitter.

But Anuel AA doesn’t believe Karol G’s new boyfriend can be better than him. In the lyrics of Mejor Que Yo, he reminds her about the chemistry they had in bed. He lists all the things they did together, all the pleasure he gave her, sure that nobody could ever satisfy her as he did. The song’s chorus says:

He will never be better than me, no

Not even writing down all my little tricks on a piece of paper

Nobody will ever make love with you like me, no

You are trying to find in him what you lost in me

As the lyrics of Mejor Que Yo explain, Anuel AA doesn’t hold a grudge against Karol G. He sincerely misses her, and he has no problems admitting it. After all, his previous song was a sincere effort to downplay the problems they had and ask her to try again. No anger is shown in Mejor Que Yo: Anuel wants to believe Karol G is still his, and so will be “until death, for real.”

I want to put it in you again’, baby, I don’t hold a grudge against you

You are mine even though you walk with that bastard

Until death, for real

That’s the real meaning behind the lyrics of Mejor Que Yo, the new song Anuel AA dedicates to Karol G: I miss you, and even though you have a new boyfriend, I want to believe you’ll always be mine; nobody can satisfy you better than me, and I hope you remember the unique chemistry we had together.

The English lyrics

Until death, for real

Until death, for real

We haven’t eaten together for a long time

You already have a new boyfriend, I miss you

He doesn’t understand you like I understand you

And neither he puts it in you like I do

He will never be better than me, no

Not even writing down all my little tricks on a piece of paper

Nobody will ever make love with you like me, no

You are trying to find in him what you lost in me

He will never be better than me, no

Not even writing down all my little tricks on a piece of paper

The only thing we have in common, he and I

Is that we both got to put it in you

No, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh), no

Nobody will ever be better than me

No, oh-oh-oh, no (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

Nobody will ever be better than me

When he sucks you, you remember me (Oh-oh-oh)

His tongue does not work like I made you come (Come)

Thinking of me in your bed, I won’t let you sleep (Oh-oh)

It’s not the same without a gangster like me on top of you (Of you)

Tell me if he squeezes your buttocks well ‘(The buttocks’)

If while he puts it in you, he licks your face (Yes)

If he talks to you so dirty that he makes you squirt ‘(Squirt’)

Tell me if he makes you tremble, if he makes the bed wet, baby

When you suck it, well, don’t make me laugh

That bastard, mommy, doesn’t compare to me

Baby, tell me what he does that I couldn’t do to you

If it was enough to speak in your ear, to make you come without f**ing you

On all fours, I bite your neck

I put it in and I pull your hair

Baby, I miss you and I’m not lying to you

I don’t hold resentment

Whoa, whoa (Baby), baby

We haven’t eaten together for a long time

You already have a new boyfriend, I miss you

He doesn’t understand you like I understand you

And neither he puts it in you like I do

He will never be better than me, no

Not even writing down all my little tricks on a piece of paper

Nobody will ever make love with you like me, no

You are trying to find in him what you lost in me

He will never be better than me, no

Not even writing down all my little tricks on a piece of paper

The only thing we have in common, he and I

Is that we both got to put it in you

That bastard doesn’t put it in you like me

Talking s**t to me, not anymore, I will never forget that

So if I catch him, baby

Don’t blame me, baby

I put it in you like a devil, but I made love to you (Love)

We finished f**ing, your smell remained in my clothes (Your smell)

I want to put it in you again’, baby, I don’t hold a grudge against you

You are mine even though you walk with that bastard

Eating your croissant

Your eyes get smaller when you smoke (Uah)

Your cute p**y is perfumed

Baby, no one is like you (None)

Eating your croissant

Your eyes get smaller when you smoke (Uah)

Your cute p**y is perfumed

Baby, no one is like you (None)

We haven’t eaten together for a long time

You already have a new boyfriend, I miss you

He doesn’t understand you like I understand you

And neither he puts it in you like I do

He will never be better than me, no

Not even writing down all my little tricks on a piece of paper

Nobody will ever make love with you like me, no

You are trying to find in him what you lost in me

He will never be better than me, no

Not even writing down all my little tricks on a piece of paper

The only thing we have in common, he and I

Is that we both got to put it in you

No, oh-oh-oh (Oh-oh-oh), no

Nobody will ever be better than me

No, oh-oh-oh, no (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

Nobody will ever be better than me