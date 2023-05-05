Another Turkish production entered among the most streamed series on Netflix in May 2023: it’s The Tailor (Terzi), a drama created by Onur Güvenatam with a cast that includes a well-known actor in Turkey, Çagatay Ulusoy. Besides him, though, another actress stole the spotlight: Sifanur Gül, a young Turkish actress playing Esvet, the female protagonist. Let’s discover more about her in this article.

The Tailor on Netflix, the cast: Sifanur Gül is Esvet

The actress playing Esvet in the Netflix series The Tailor is Sifanur Gül, a young Turkish actress born in Ankara in 1997. When The Tailor was released on Netflix in 2023, she was 25. There aren’t many English articles about her on the Internet, so the information you find here, collected from other languages, is a reliable source you can refer to.

Sifanur Gül was born to Turkish parents on November 26, 1997, in Ankara, Turkey. At the age of 18, Sifanur pursued his passion for acting by enrolling in the DTCF Theater Department at Ankara University. There she completed her professional training: she graduated from Ankara University’s Faculty of Language History Geography.

Sifanur’s acting career began in 2019 with her first project, Sevdim Seni Bir Kere, in which she played the role of Eylül. Her life began to change when the following year she had the opportunity to play Gülperi in Uyanis: Büyük Selcuklu. In 2020, her appearance as Ikra in Benim Adim Melek garnered public attention, allowing the Turkish audience to get familiar with her.

In 2021, her role as Suna in Cam Tavanlar brought her back into the limelight. Her performance in this series showcased her talent and attracted the attention of a wider audience. In the years that followed, she continued to cement her fame with her performances in The Red Room and As the Crow Flies. Her dedication to her craft and her ability to bring complex characters to life on screen have made her an in-demand actress, and with the appreciation of her fans today she has been gaining attention for her work on The Tailor.

The Tailor is probably the production that will consolidate her name on the international stage. From now on, we will monitor her career and see what’s next for her in the future. Meanwhile, you can follow her on IMDb, and here is her Instagram.

