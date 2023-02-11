John Travolta is the actor in the 2023 T-Mobile commercial

T-Mobile has a particular passion for influential Hollywood artists. The last few commercials released by the mobile operator featured Ben Barnes, the British actor recently popular for his role in Shadow & Bone, but for the 2023 Super Bowl, the brand decided to go a level higher: the new leading actor involved in the commercial released in February 2023 is John Travolta, singing an old hit from his movie Grease with two other well-known faces, Zach Braff and Donald Faison aka J.D. and Turk from Scrubs. Let’s find out everything about this commercial.

You can watch the T-Mobile commercial for the 2023 Super Bowl below.

New year. New neighbor. | 2023 Big Game Day Commercial | T-Mobile Home Internet Watch this video on YouTube.

John Travolta is the actor in the 2023 T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial, with Zach Braff and Donald Faison

The commercial released by T-Mobile for the 2023 Super Bowl stars John Travolta as the leading actor, together with Zach Braff and Donald Faison. John Travolta plays the role of a new neighbor who just arrived on the block, while the other two represent two men already living there, ready to suggest the best network for that area.

John Travolta starts singing a song that many will recognize, especially from the older generations: it’s Summer Nights, one of the main songs from the soundtrack of Grease, the 1978 musical where he starred as the protagonist. The lines “tell me more, tell me more” come indeed from the original song. You can watch the original scene from Grease here on Youtube.

John Travolta is not new to the world of advertisement. Among his most famous commercials, you will remember his face as Santa Claus in the commercial released by Capital One in 2020, with Samuel L. Jackson talking to him in video chat. You can watch that old commercial here.

The other two actors singing and dancing with John Travolta are two well-known faces that the audience often loves together: they are Zach Braff and Donald Faison, who became famous ad J.D. and Turk, the two doctors protagonists of the TV series Scrubs. Aired from 2001 to 2010, Scrubs is still considered one of the most beloved sitcoms ever made, still quoted by fans for its many inspirational messages often expressed in the episodes. Among other actors who played in Scrubs in the years, you will remember John C. McGinley as Dr. Cox, Brendan Fraser as Ben Sullivan, and Kate Micucci as Stephanie Gooch.

Three well-known faces singing like they are in their favorite musical for a commercial that brings John Travolta back on the screen and explains the advantages of T-Mobile in a way that people will surely remember. That’s how an advertisement is done.

Discover other curiosities about popular commercials on Auralcrave