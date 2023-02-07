Top presales of 2023: Big Eyes Coin, Fight Out, Metacade, Calvaria, and Meta Masters Guild

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) clawed its way into the meme coin world earlier this month and has since hit $23M in presales! This is a huge milestone, not to mention the biggest total we’ve seen in the last three years. This meme coin represents cats, its community, and the environment.

They have already dedicated 5% of their enormous earnings to charities that protect our oceans against pollution and harmful fishing. They also offer governance over the platform to their users, in addition to tax free transactions. With more benefits to come, and nearing the launch of their NFTs, BIG’s excellent start to the year will likely turn out to be the tip of its potential.

Dribble While you Earn

Crypto is no longer exclusive to finance and tech buffs. There’s now an asset available for gamers, animal lovers, art collectors, and even fitness fanatics! Enter Fight Out (FGHT), a crypto project that plans to use smart technology to reward users for completing a variety of exercises. The user can build a profile using FGHT’s app that offers workouts through video tutorials tailored to their specific fitness needs. Furthermore, the team plans to open FightOut gyms which will be located in different cities around the world. Having raised over $3M worth so far, FGHT tokens are still available for presale which makes now the ideal time to invest.

The Metaverse Arcade

At an astonishing $5M in presale investments so far, Metacade (MCADE) has proved itself to be one of the most popular choices of 2023, particularly for gamers.

MCADE is a metaverse arcade platform fusing the worlds of gaming and crypto. Now in their 3rd stage, the offers are selling out rapidly with their presale coming to an end in only 12 days. They offered a play-to-earn presale which sold out in less than a month! Moving onto stage four, 157.5 million tokens will be available before the next presale round, which experts predict will see the token price increase to $0.016.

Play to Earn!

Another one for gamers, Meta Masters Guild (MEMAG) is becoming one of the most hyped up gaming communities in crypto. Still in their presales, MEMAG is nearing $2.7M in play-to-earn investments so far, with enthusiasts predicting a total of $3M by next week! By the end of the process, the token’s value will increase to $0.023, a 228.6% increase over MEMAG’s initial sale price of $0.007, highlighting the importance of acting sooner rather than later in order to secure a decent ROI.

Anyone Like Cards?

Although Calvaria’s (RIA) presale has closed, its impressive near £3M gain in just a few days deserves a mention! RIA has brought an interesting and unique niche to the crypto market. The team created Duals of Eternity, a card game in which players enter tournaments using a selection of cards that represent different characters. The goal is to defeat opponents through strategic tactics in order to achieve rewards and upgrades. RIA also offers collectible NFT tokens that will be fully owned by its users, which will open up more opportunities on third-party NFT platforms, such as OpenSea and Rarible.

