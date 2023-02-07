Popcorners 2023 Super Bowl commercial is Breaking Bad

The week before the 2023 Super Bowl takes place, the competition for the best commercial of the event is very serious. A candidate for the most memorable ad of the year has jumped into the arena in February 2023: it’s the snack brand Popcorners, who brought into the game three of the most iconic characters from one of the most followed TV series of all time: Breaking Bad is back, and you can watch Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman, Bryan Cranston as Walter White and Raymond Cruz as Tuco Salamanca, dealing with this new “bomb” Mr. White was able to create. Let’s discover everything.

You can watch the Popcorners commercial for the 2023 Super Bowl reinterpreting Breaking Bad below.

PopCorners Breaking Bad Super Bowl Commercial | Breaking Good 60 Watch this video on YouTube.

Popcorners 2023 Super Bowl commercial: who are the Breaking Bad characters?

The commercial released by Popcorners for the 2023 Super Bowl is a reinterpretation of the initial moments of Breaking Bad, the famous TV show aired on AMC from 2008 to 2013. The ad rebuilds the phase where Walter White and Jessie Pinkman started producing their excellent product in the van in the middle of the desert. In this case, of course, this fantastic new material is the new Popcorners chips, which come in seven unique flavors.

The actors you see in the commercial are the original ones playing the recognizable characters in Breaking Bad: Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman and Bryan Cranston as Walter White. And there is also Tuco Salamanca, played by Raymond Cruz, the main villain in the Salamanca family in the show’s first two seasons. Tuco is always hostile like we remember him in the series: he’s not happy with six flavors; he wants seven, and Mr. White believes that “seven works.” There is also space to reenact one of the most famous lines by Tuco, that “tight tight tight!” he shouts in the Season 2 opening, while trying on his nose the product Mr. White and Jessie bring. You can watch the original scene from Breaking Bad here on Youtube. The “Say. Their. Name.” pronounced by Walter White doesn’t need presentations: it’s probably the most famous scene of the whole show.

A true cult from the world of TV series is back, thanks to the Popcorners commercial. There have been periods in the past when half of the world was looking forward to seeing Mr. White and Jessie Pinkman back together again on screen: for this 2023 Super Bowl, they will have their minute of joy.

