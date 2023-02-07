Shawn Mendes sings Top of the World as Lyle Crocodile

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is a movie released in 2022 and distributed by Sony Pictures. Based on the famous children’s books published by Bernard Waber (1962’s The House on East 88th Street and 1965’s Lyle Lyle Crocodile), the film landed on Netflix in February 2023 and started gaining enthusiasm from the young audience immediately. Many songs have caught people’s attention, and one track, in particular, became famous from the movie soundtrack: Top of the World, the one we hear when Lyle sings on the top of the apartment where he lives with Josh. The voice belongs to the Canadian pop singer Shawn Mendes, who voiced Lyle in the movie: let’s discover the song’s story, lyrics, and meaning.
You can watch below the scene from the movie Lyle Lyle Crocodile where Shawn Mendes sings Top of the World.
Shawn Mendes sings Top of the World, the song in Lyle Lyle Crocodile
Top of the World is one of the main songs from the soundtrack of Lyle Lyle Crocodile. The music was written by Matthew Margeson, who curated other songs on the soundtrack, with the lyrics created by the original soundtrack artists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Shawn Mendes is the voice who gave power to the song: he also shared it on his official Youtube channel in 2022.
Top of the World is a positive, optimistic song about all the beautiful things the world has, even when it’s dark and everything looks a bit scarier. The song’s lyrics describe the protagonist watching the city from “the top of the world,” imagining all the treasures below him. He feels powerful and brave, and he’s OK to wait in that spot until the morning light.
The song represents one of the key moments of the movie, with Lyle slowly learning how to express his feelings in the new environment he’s in. Josh will become his best friend and Lyle will finally be able to win his stage fright.
You can find the full lyrics of Top of the World below.
Discover other popular soundtracks on Auralcrave
In the shadow of the city
When the days have disappeared
Some might say it’s sorta gritty
Full of faces to be feared
But there are wonders that are waiting
Underneath the midnight sky
We got the stars illuminating
It’s a place for you and I
A little space for a you and I
At the top of the world tonight
Where no one ever has to hide
At the top of the world tonight
You’re sittin’ safe and starry-eyed
There is treasure you can find
In somethin’ someone left behind
At the top of the world tonight
It can stay this way at least until the mornin’ light
Through the dark there’s someone’s singin’
Like an old familiar song
Like you fell into a melody that’s bringin’ you right here
Where you can belong
And there are wonders that are waiting
Underneath the midnight sky and
By the stars, we’re navigating
To a place for a you and I
At the top of the world tonight
Where no one ever has to hide
At the top of the world tonight
You’re sittin’ safe and starry-eyed
There is treasure you can find
In somethin’ someone left behind
At the top of the world tonight
It can stay this way at least until the mornin’ light
At the top of the world
The top of the world
The top of the world tonight