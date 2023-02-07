Shawn Mendes sings Top of the World as Lyle Crocodile

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is a movie released in 2022 and distributed by Sony Pictures. Based on the famous children’s books published by Bernard Waber (1962’s The House on East 88th Street and 1965’s Lyle Lyle Crocodile), the film landed on Netflix in February 2023 and started gaining enthusiasm from the young audience immediately. Many songs have caught people’s attention, and one track, in particular, became famous from the movie soundtrack: Top of the World, the one we hear when Lyle sings on the top of the apartment where he lives with Josh. The voice belongs to the Canadian pop singer Shawn Mendes, who voiced Lyle in the movie: let’s discover the song’s story, lyrics, and meaning.

You can watch below the scene from the movie Lyle Lyle Crocodile where Shawn Mendes sings Top of the World.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile | Lyle Sings Top Of The World | CineClips Watch this video on YouTube.

Shawn Mendes sings Top of the World, the song in Lyle Lyle Crocodile

Top of the World is one of the main songs from the soundtrack of Lyle Lyle Crocodile. The music was written by Matthew Margeson, who curated other songs on the soundtrack, with the lyrics created by the original soundtrack artists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Shawn Mendes is the voice who gave power to the song: he also shared it on his official Youtube channel in 2022.

Top of the World is a positive, optimistic song about all the beautiful things the world has, even when it’s dark and everything looks a bit scarier. The song’s lyrics describe the protagonist watching the city from “the top of the world,” imagining all the treasures below him. He feels powerful and brave, and he’s OK to wait in that spot until the morning light.

The song represents one of the key moments of the movie, with Lyle slowly learning how to express his feelings in the new environment he’s in. Josh will become his best friend and Lyle will finally be able to win his stage fright.

You can find the full lyrics of Top of the World below.

In the shadow of the city

When the days have disappeared

Some might say it’s sorta gritty

Full of faces to be feared

But there are wonders that are waiting

Underneath the midnight sky

We got the stars illuminating

It’s a place for you and I

A little space for a you and I

At the top of the world tonight

Where no one ever has to hide

At the top of the world tonight

You’re sittin’ safe and starry-eyed

There is treasure you can find

In somethin’ someone left behind

At the top of the world tonight

It can stay this way at least until the mornin’ light

Through the dark there’s someone’s singin’

Like an old familiar song

Like you fell into a melody that’s bringin’ you right here

Where you can belong

And there are wonders that are waiting

Underneath the midnight sky and

By the stars, we’re navigating

To a place for a you and I

At the top of the world tonight

Where no one ever has to hide

At the top of the world tonight

You’re sittin’ safe and starry-eyed

There is treasure you can find

In somethin’ someone left behind

At the top of the world tonight

It can stay this way at least until the mornin’ light

At the top of the world

The top of the world

The top of the world tonight