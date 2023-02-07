UNUS SED LEO & OKB top gainers: Big Eyes Coin on course to $50 Million presale target

Having experienced what was a turbulent period for the crypto world, the events of November 2022 proved what a volatile and fluctuating industry the world of cryptocurrency is. However, despite its doubts, the crypto universe is only seeing steady growth in popularity and since the beginning of 2023, the crypto market is making a remarkable turnaround and once again attracting the interest and confidence of crypto investors.

And with thousands of cryptocurrencies active in the market, investors are glued to their desktops or mobile phones contemplating where to invest. And with new currencies making an entry day in and day out, the contemplation only grows. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), since making its entry to the market, has certainly been widely accepted by investors and widely regarded similarly.

Big Eyes Coin, A New Coin A New Age

While many established cryptocurrencies suffered heavy casualties in the wake of November 2022 when the crash of FTX plummeted its prices, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), despite its entry into the market not too long before the FTX crash occurred, survived the bravest of storms and even gained from it.

This certainly grabbed the attention of investors who were looking for something new and interesting to invest in given Big Eyes Coin’s eye-catching features and benefits for crypto users.

One of the many impressive achievements Big Eyes Coin has made through its short existence so far is the over $23.5 million it has raised in presale, which is now the most successful presale in the last two years. And with the $50 million target it has set before it goes live, Big Eyes Coin looks well on course to reach that milestone.

Big Eyes Coin which is a community-owned Decentralised Finance (DeFi) cat-themed meme token has been built on the Ethereum Network and offers community engagement activities that provide investors access to content and events through Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT).

Its conservative ambition to fight climate change where it has pledged to hold 5% of the total token supply to be donated to ocean-saving charities has earned Big Eyes Coin being called the next big meme coin.

UNUS SED LEO, The Greek Utility Token

Launched in May 2019 and founded by iFinex, UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a utility token that offers taker fee reduction and lending fee reduction for all platforms, products, and services provided by iFinex.

The currency’s name is derived from a Latin citation from one of Aesop’s fables, a Greek fabulist and storyteller credited with several fables.

Unlike some cryptocurrencies which are launched on a single blockchain, LEO tokens were issued on two blockchains, Ethereum and EOS. While 64% of the original supply was on Ethereum, the remaining 36% could be found on EOS.

At the time of writing, UNUS SED LEO’s price was $3.62 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,9 million, a 4.02% rise during the 24 hours. Ranked #22, UNUS SED LEO holds a market capitalization of $3.4 billion and has seen its price rise by 2.2% over the past 7 days.

OKB, Gaining in Silence

OKB (OKB) has seen a massive surge in its prices over the past 30 days. Having opened the year at $26.89 and a 24-hour trading volume of $22.4 million, OKB has propelled to $44.20 with a trading volume of $37.3 million.

OKB is a cryptocurrency released by the OK Blockchain Foundation and Maltese crypto exchange, OKEx. The utility token enables users to access the crypto exchange’s special features and is used to calculate and pay trading fees, grant users access to voting and governance on the platform, and reward users for holding OKB.

At the time of writing, OKB was ranked #26 in the cryptocurrency market and was among the top gainers of the day with a market capitalization of $36 million.

