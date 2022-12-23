Bad Bunny, Gato de Noche: the English lyrics & meaning

Gato de Noche is a song by Ñengo Flow & Bad Bunny, released just a few days before Christmas 2022. The song became immediately viral for its catchy beat and the holiday mood in the official video. As usual, people worldwide want to discover the English translation of the lyrics and understand the meaning behind them: in this article, we will cover all that.
You can watch the official video for Gato de Noche below.
Gato de Noche: the English lyrics and their meaning
Gato de Noche is a sexy song about being the secret lover of a girl who already has a man. In the lyrics, Ñengo Flow and Bad Bunny proudly sing about how she can dedicate the days to her man, but they will host the night. “I’m your night cat,” they say, an expression that translates in Spanish with “gato de noche,” the song’s title.
The rappers have fun mocking the other man while talking to her. They point out how much he loves her, and still, she’s crazy for her lover, and she can’t wait for the moment to cheat. Because they are the bad boys, and she loves it.
He loves you, he adores you, he gives it all for you
But you are a baddie who’s crazy for me
You like bad boys, you catch fire with me, eh-eh
The song is an extended collection of references to what they do in bed, in that typical sexy mood that often Latin songs have. The chorus makes the situation explicit: the lover will come to her house late at night because he’s her night cat who shows up after she spends the whole day with her man.
Today I’m going to look for you after twelve
I already want to devour you and repeat all the poses
You have to pretend that you don’t know me
Spend the day with him, I’m your night cat
Sex language could be seen as a materialistic way to show affection, but in the song’s second half, the rappers make it clear: I’m in love with you, although I don’t believe in love. The way they sing, it seems that the connection they reached with this girl is so strong that they didn’t expect it, and now they need it as well. It’s mainly physical, but that doesn’t mean there are no bonds or feelings.
I don’t believe in love, and you made me fall in love
You made me fall in love, yeah
That’s the simple meaning behind the lyrics in Gato de Noche: I’m your lover, I’m your bad boy, and I come over every night after you spent the whole day with your man. The detailed descriptions of what they do every night are just a fun decoration that fits well in a reggaeton song.
The complete English lyrics
Below you can find the complete English translation of the lyrics inside Gato de Noche.
He loves you, he adores you, he gives it all for you
But you are a baddie who’s crazy for me
You like bad boys, you catch fire with me, eh-eh
I’m pulling your hair, I’m blessing you
Although you are a sin, eh, I’m going to hell if I continue
Behind that a--, I’m on my way
Today I’m going to look for you after twelve
I already want to devour you and repeat all the poses
You have to pretend that you don’t know me
Spend the day with him, I’m your night cat
Today I’m going to look for you after twelve
I already want to devour you and repeat all the poses
You have to pretend that you don’t know me
Spend the day with him, I’m your night cat
You are a marvel of a girl, I’m going to hammer that a--
I’m going to look for you in the Can-Am
I put you in doggy style, I’m going to s**k your a –
I’m going crazy to come, but I’ll wait you to come first
You’re a motherf**ker, you like bandits
Crazy for my d**k, and crazy to make money
This is Real G4 Life (Foreva) and you are listening to the real one
Hahahahaha (Baby)
Easy, no one has found out
That big a – is out of control (and nobody touched it)
I don’t believe in love, and you made me fall in love
You made me fall in love, yeah
That big a – is out of control (niche and tight)
Baby, you got me rock hard (out of control)
I got the honey, where you get hacked
Today I’m going to look for you after twelve
I already want to devour you and repeat all the poses
You have to pretend that you don’t know me
Spend the day with him, I’m your night cat
You are my crazy woman and today is therapy day
If I don’t put it in, she gets angry
I can have more than twenty girls
But you will always be my drug lord, my hit woman
So many fishes in the sea
And I’m with you in the fishbowl, although I could be with anyone I want
Last night it was champagne inside the bathtub
Today there are four bottles of wine and she came by the third one
If that bastard asks you, tell him it was fate
I put you in doggy style and you get loose in front of me
My d**k is not scared, but it’s hiding
Inside you
I said I wasn’t coming back but I lied
I put it on another girl and I regretted it
Because it didn’t feel the way it felt with you, eh-eh-eh
The nights are boring without you
Louis Vuitton perfume, I’m dressed up
Come on, send the PIN
Today I’m going to look for you after twelve
I already want to devour you and repeat all the poses
You have to pretend that you don’t know me
Spend the day with him, I’m your night cat