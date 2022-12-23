Bad Bunny, Gato de Noche: the English lyrics & meaning

Gato de Noche is a song by Ñengo Flow & Bad Bunny, released just a few days before Christmas 2022. The song became immediately viral for its catchy beat and the holiday mood in the official video. As usual, people worldwide want to discover the English translation of the lyrics and understand the meaning behind them: in this article, we will cover all that.

You can watch the official video for Gato de Noche below.

Ñengo Flow, Bad Bunny - Gato de Noche ( Video Oficial ) Watch this video on YouTube.

Gato de Noche: the English lyrics and their meaning

Gato de Noche is a sexy song about being the secret lover of a girl who already has a man. In the lyrics, Ñengo Flow and Bad Bunny proudly sing about how she can dedicate the days to her man, but they will host the night. “I’m your night cat,” they say, an expression that translates in Spanish with “gato de noche,” the song’s title.

The rappers have fun mocking the other man while talking to her. They point out how much he loves her, and still, she’s crazy for her lover, and she can’t wait for the moment to cheat. Because they are the bad boys, and she loves it.

He loves you, he adores you, he gives it all for you

But you are a baddie who’s crazy for me

You like bad boys, you catch fire with me, eh-eh

The song is an extended collection of references to what they do in bed, in that typical sexy mood that often Latin songs have. The chorus makes the situation explicit: the lover will come to her house late at night because he’s her night cat who shows up after she spends the whole day with her man.

Today I’m going to look for you after twelve

I already want to devour you and repeat all the poses

You have to pretend that you don’t know me

Spend the day with him, I’m your night cat

Sex language could be seen as a materialistic way to show affection, but in the song’s second half, the rappers make it clear: I’m in love with you, although I don’t believe in love. The way they sing, it seems that the connection they reached with this girl is so strong that they didn’t expect it, and now they need it as well. It’s mainly physical, but that doesn’t mean there are no bonds or feelings.

I don’t believe in love, and you made me fall in love

You made me fall in love, yeah

That’s the simple meaning behind the lyrics in Gato de Noche: I’m your lover, I’m your bad boy, and I come over every night after you spent the whole day with your man. The detailed descriptions of what they do every night are just a fun decoration that fits well in a reggaeton song.

The complete English lyrics

Below you can find the complete English translation of the lyrics inside Gato de Noche.

He loves you, he adores you, he gives it all for you

But you are a baddie who’s crazy for me

You like bad boys, you catch fire with me, eh-eh

I’m pulling your hair, I’m blessing you

Although you are a sin, eh, I’m going to hell if I continue

Behind that a--, I’m on my way

Today I’m going to look for you after twelve

I already want to devour you and repeat all the poses

You have to pretend that you don’t know me

Spend the day with him, I’m your night cat

Today I’m going to look for you after twelve

I already want to devour you and repeat all the poses

You have to pretend that you don’t know me

Spend the day with him, I’m your night cat

You are a marvel of a girl, I’m going to hammer that a--

I’m going to look for you in the Can-Am

I put you in doggy style, I’m going to s**k your a –

I’m going crazy to come, but I’ll wait you to come first

You’re a motherf**ker, you like bandits

Crazy for my d**k, and crazy to make money

This is Real G4 Life (Foreva) and you are listening to the real one

Hahahahaha (Baby)

Easy, no one has found out

That big a – is out of control (and nobody touched it)

I don’t believe in love, and you made me fall in love

You made me fall in love, yeah

That big a – is out of control (niche and tight)

Baby, you got me rock hard (out of control)

I got the honey, where you get hacked

Today I’m going to look for you after twelve

I already want to devour you and repeat all the poses

You have to pretend that you don’t know me

Spend the day with him, I’m your night cat

You are my crazy woman and today is therapy day

If I don’t put it in, she gets angry

I can have more than twenty girls

But you will always be my drug lord, my hit woman

So many fishes in the sea

And I’m with you in the fishbowl, although I could be with anyone I want

Last night it was champagne inside the bathtub

Today there are four bottles of wine and she came by the third one

If that bastard asks you, tell him it was fate

I put you in doggy style and you get loose in front of me

My d**k is not scared, but it’s hiding

Inside you

I said I wasn’t coming back but I lied

I put it on another girl and I regretted it

Because it didn’t feel the way it felt with you, eh-eh-eh

The nights are boring without you

Louis Vuitton perfume, I’m dressed up

Come on, send the PIN

Today I’m going to look for you after twelve

I already want to devour you and repeat all the poses

You have to pretend that you don’t know me

Spend the day with him, I’m your night cat