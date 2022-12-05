What drove the old masters to capture certain moments or scenes in their paintings?

As it is said, “Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder”, and so is the ability of our old masters to capture the dynamics of classic portraiture. From the high renaissance to modern abstract art, every painter made a special room of specialization for themselves, for some greenery or nature was a fascination. Yet, at the same time, some were appalled by the feminine versatility.

From Leonardo da Vinci to Pablo Picasso, there was always a sense of certainty in drawings from their brushstrokes. Many artists showed their conviction towards realism, while some chose to paint in contemporary styles.

Keep reading the text below to learn more about the fascinating paintings by artist name. It entails the various ideas that strongly influenced the legendary creative heads.

Fear and Freedom

Art has no dimensions and fears no boundaries. It expresses the true feelings of the moment, irrespective of any bias. Hence, many artists chose to depict cultural beliefs, the dichotomy of religion, the plight of women, the royalty of the rich, and many other instances that occurred in the past.

Showcasing the concrete circumstances of fear and bringing them to the world in the hope of freedom was a common subject for artists. Their presentation, ideas, and techniques were just a way to enhance the outlook of the painting.

During the Romanesque period, Christianity laid at the heart of the tensions of the Gothic era. However, as more freedom of thought emerged and many pushed away the barriers of conformity, the diversity in paintings increased. Human figures became more acceptable, and mystical illustrations became common.

Renaissance, The True Era Of Art

The Renaissance era of art gave birth to the most iconic artists that any century has ever seen. From Claude Monet to Vincent Van Gogh, none failed to set a benchmark in the field of drawings. It was not just a creative period but also a very successful one.

Every artist contributed a fair share of craftsmanship. Not only were the ideas pure, cultured, and perfect, but they were also executed with preciseness. Using different art techniques like one-point perspective, oriental techniques, and other realistic approaches to making a painting was commendable.

The High Renaissance art was far ahead in time and gave every artist scope for betterment. Artists were intrigued by architecture, cultural variations, and the lifestyles of the rich and poor. The paintings of this era mainly focus on depicting extravagant backdrops.

Poor and Power

Nature always maintains a balance in everything. But, of course, appearances are deceptive, and that too for a reason. Centuries-old artists aimed to bring forth the living standards of all people. So they depicted the lives of royalty, rich, poor, and middle class.

Each bracket of people had flaws, making them the best of others. However, apart from the others, some things demanded deep attention, which was usual but not noticeable until these creators brought them to canvas.

The paintings of the rich were mainly elaborative, soaked in glamour, and glimmered with sparkle. Yet, at the same time, many artists highlighted the hardships of the poor and their survival through random scenes from their lives.

Love Above All

Talking about inspiration and not considering love, the most profound emotion associated with humans will be injustice. Some painters were drawn toward painting lovers and their stories using art as a medium.

There was a Romanticism period, in which there was a wave of numerous romantic paintings. The era of romantic paintings was comparatively more sentimental and less natural. Much of it was fictional and illustrated dreamy relationships.

Not just love in the form of a romantic relationship, but tons of paintings have been made to highlight strong bonds like motherhood and friendship. Just like Mary Cassatt was popular for depicting an unconditional love story between a mother and child through many of her artworks.

Christianity and Its Symbols

Many craftsmen pursued religious interests. Paintings having a strong connection with biblical stories were a hyped thing. You will find classic Jesus paintings or mother Mary and baby Jesus in the archives of renowned artists.

Painters gave symbols related to Christianity equal importance. A thing that remains constant for all successful artists is their ability to give maximum attention to detail while drawing. The Christianity-imbued paintings were giant, hyped, and a symbol of richness.

Due to religious significance, such paintings were more valuable and profitable for artists. Moreover, many people seemed to have common interests in buying them. Even today, many art galleries and churches hold deep affection for buying a portrait of Mother Mary holding Baby Jesus.

The Bottom Line

For a creative mind, anything can be turned into art. An artist needs no picture-perfect moment to capture it and turn it into a canvas. Instead, a true artist can turn a real moment into lasting creativity. However, our old masters had their inspiration or ran their images to make such remarkable artworks happen.