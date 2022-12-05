SZA, Blind: the song lyrics and their meaning

Blind is a song by SZA from her album S.O.S., set for release on December 9, 2022. The song became popular even before becoming a single because of the snippets shared by the American rapper on social media and her live performances. It’s again a song with a cryptic meaning about complicated relationships, as her recent single Shirt was. In this article, we will interpret the song’s lines, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can watch SZA performing Blind live on Saturday Night Live here on Youtube.

Blind: the lyrics and their meaning

Blind is a song about the inner conflicts we have while we are in a toxic relationship. In the lyrics, SZA gives many symbolical hints about the complicated love relationship she’s in, exposing her difficulties and the dark sides of her that still make her go on in that situation.

In the song’s beginning, she describes herself as a fighter: she says she has changed, she’s not the same as in the past. SZA is definitely fighting against this situation, trying to find a solution and feel better. Because, as she meant in her previous single Shirt, a healthy love cannot hurt this way.

I don’t care how much you knew me in the past tense

I ain’t no Julia Stiles, this ain’t no last dance, way past it

Way

F**kin’ on my ex ’cause he validate me

Fu**in’ up a check, I don’t want no receipt

Mind keep possessed, let my spirit speak freely

But she’s also aware of how hard it is. There are parts of her that push her in unhealthy directions, and she still hasn’t learned to solve this internal conflict. In Blind lyrics, SZA uses this metaphor to describe it:

Hey, my past can’t escape me

My p***y precedes me

My, my, how the times change

I’m still playin’ the victim

And you still playin’ the pick-me

We all have weaknesses. And there is always someone who seems to play perfectly on them, taking what they want, with no care about what’s best for us. And that leaves on us the responsibility to make the right decisions in front of ambiguous situations. But it’s hard when the person you somehow love keeps giving you mixed signals, feeding the part of you that likes them while hurting us in other ways.

It’s so embarrassing

All of the things I need living inside of me

I can’t see it

It’s so embarrassing

All of the love I seek living inside of me

I can’t see, I’m blind

In these particular situations, awareness is the first step towards healing, and SZA has it all: she knows that she has an image of love living inside her, pushing her to see something good where her eyes lay, even when the reality is not as nice as we wish. That’s why she feels “blind”: a part of her knows that her man is not the right fit for her, but every time she looks at the actual situation with her eyes, she seems to lose this awareness, and her instinct kicks in, leading her to wrong decisions. Metaphorically, she’s blind because her eyes fail to provide the necessary fact checks she needs. This concept is evident when she admits that a part of her likes the toxic elements she sees in her man.

I like when you pull your gun at the red light

I like all that violence, give me dysfunction

I like when you come, never stay the whole night

Better when you hide, never tell me I’m wrong

Blind is, therefore, a song about awareness and failed attempts to solve internal conflicts, and the meaning of its lyrics is: I’m fighting against that part of me that likes you, I know you are no good. I’m changing, I feel the power of my awareness, and I can see how I am totally different than the past. But I’m still here, failing to solve the conflict I’m in, but fully aware of it. It’s one of those songs that surely help to get closer to the moment where the decision is mature enough to act, and SZA is honest with herself, able to acknowledge what’s inside her.

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics of SZA’s song Blind.

N**as want me to get ratchet

N**as want me to attack it

Put the hood on, now they callin’ me Cassius

Raunchy like Bob Saget

Greedy, I can’t pass it

Eatin’ everything, n**a, no fasting

I don’t care how much you knew me in the past tense

I ain’t no Julia Stiles, this ain’t no last dance, way past it

Way

F**kin’ on my ex ’cause he validate me

F**kin’ up a check, I don’t want no receipt

Mind keep possessed, let my spirit speak freely

Hey, my past can’t escape me

My p**y precedes me

My, my, how the times change

I’m still playin’ the victim

And you still playin’ the pick-me

It’s so embarrassing

All of the things I need living inside of me

I can’t see it

It’s so embarrassing

All of the love I seek living inside of me

I can’t see, I’m blind

Blind, blind

Blind, blind

Blind, blind

Blind, blind

Blind, blind

You ain’t getting your b* *h back

Calm down, s**t could be worse, never say that

I don’t want pipe down, rather get payback

Mama told me, “Never s**t where you lay at”

I don’t want righteousness

I hurt too much, I lost too much, I lust too much

I hit my clutch and vroom

Third day pop out the tomb

I like when you pull your gun at the red light

I like all that violence, give me dysfunction

I like when you come, never stay the whole night

Better when you hide, never tell me I’m wrong

‘Cause my past can’t escape me

My p**y precedes me

My, my, how the times change

You still talking ’bout babies

And I’m still taking the Plan B

It’s so embarrassing

All of the things I need living inside of me

I can’t see it

It’s so embarrassing

All of the love I seek living inside of me

I can’t see, I’m blind

Blind, blind

Blind, blind

Blind, blind

Blind, blind

Blind, blind