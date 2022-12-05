Morgan Wallen, Tennessee Fan: the song lyrics & meaning

Tennessee Fan is a song released by the famous country singer Morgan Wallen in December 2022. The song is part of a set of three songs released by the artists on the same day, the other two tracks are One Thing at a Time and Days that End in Why. Tennessee Fan was the most successful song in the set, probably because of its spirit, talking to the passion Americans have for football and their love for the country. In this article, we will explore the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can find the official streaming of Tennessee Fan below.

Tennessee Fan: the lyrics and their meaning

Tennessee Fan is a song about a love story born after the Tennessee Volunteers football team beat Alabama. The match took place in October 2022, and the Volunteers won 52-49, winners for the first time in 15 years. The victory moved the passion of all fans. Since Morgan Wallen is one of them, he wrote a song describing how he convinced a girl supporting Alabama to get closer to Tennessee, actually becoming a Tennessee supporter.

The song’s beginning celebrates the 2022 victory:

They beat us every damn year

It’s been a minute since we pulled out a win

I loaded the truck down with beer

Drove down to watch ’em do it again

While celebrating the victory, Morgan meets this blonde girl and succeeds in “bringing her on the other side”: after a night of talking and having fun together, they cross the border, and the girl sees the beauty of Tennessee. After the experience, Morgan Wallen’s message is clear: even though she was an Alabama fan for her whole life, she has rooted for Tennessee since that day.

Guess the joke’s on Alabama

‘Cause they lost big this time

I got the number one pick, blonde hair, red lips

Brought her over to the other side

A little deep south Delta Gamma

Done found a Smoky Mountain man

Yeah, she was raised Roll Tide ’til the day she died

But ever since that night, she’s been a Tennessee fan

The situation continues with Morgan picturing the future evolution: the girl falls in love with him, leaves her roots, and her friends wonder how she could change so much, how she could fall in love with the singer and with Tennessee. In an extreme metaphor, Morgan Wallen imagines her parents’ jaws dropping when she sings Rocky Top, Tennessee Volunteers’ fight song.

She likes ridin’ on them windin’ roads

The smell of sweet pine in the air

I took her about as high as you could go, huh

You can still see the Tuscaloosa from there

And all them girls back home say, “How could you love him?”

All them boys probably hate me for takin’ her from ’em

Lord knows her mom and daddy’s jaw would drop

If they heard her singin’ every word of “Rocky Top”

The situation described in Tennessee Fan lyrics could make you smile, and that’s precisely the real meaning of its lyrics: we finally won against Alabama, and the occasion deserves a big celebration. Our enthusiasm is headed to the stars, and if we end up meeting an Alabama supporter, well, rest assured that we will manage to bring her on our side.

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics of Morgan Wallen’s song Tennessee Fan.

