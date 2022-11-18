Rod Wave, Break My Heart: the lyrics & their meaning

Break My Heart is a song released by Rod Wave in November 2022. Published as the lead single from the EP Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory, the track is another excellent example of how the American rapper opens up his feelings with his fans, sharing a point of view everybody can relate to. In this article, we will explore the song’s meaning, and you’ll also find the complete lyrics at the end.

You can find the official video of the song below.

Break My Heart: the lyrics & their meaning

Break My Heart is a song about the disappointment we feel for the fake friends we discover in life. In the lyrics, Rod Wave refers to an old friend with whom he has been very connected since school. They shared many meaningful experiences while growing up, but when the rapper became famous, he realized that his friend was changing.

The central verse of the song shows Rod Wave’s big disappointment: he’s a loner, he doesn’t want friends in the rap scene, and he doesn’t want broke people around asking him for money. So he doesn’t have many friends, and if you add to that that the old friends are not what he thought they were, you feel something is wrong.

I don’t want no broke friends ’cause I’m larger than a b* *h

Don’t want no rap friends, ’cause they be flawer than a b* *h

My old friends changing, seen it in HD (In HD)

If you a fake-flawed f**k n**a then what that make me, huh? (Make me)

‘Cause I was cool with you, n**a

Broke in houses, skipped school with you, n**a

Stood on the block and broke the rules with you, n**a

The whole time you was foolin’ me n**a (Foolin’ me now)

Who would’ve knew the price we paid for platinum plaques

This fortune and this fame got strings attached

People get to actin’ weird when fame attached

Fame ruins friendship, according to these lines. At least for those keen to change their heart when money and fame get higher. Rod Wave shows to be a humble man, attached to the authentic values of life. To him, friendship matters, and that’s why seeing his friend become a different person broke his heart.

The song’s beginning is particularly emotional: Rod Wave feels different than the others, with no real friends because the others don’t have the same values as him. That doesn’t make him only feel lonely: he also feels wrong, or at least in the wrong place. And that is the power of the line that caught fans’ attention, “Have you ever felt like being somebody else?”: if you are constantly surrounded by people different than you, you feel your identity is crumbling. And you need to put extra effort into keeping your honesty, trust, and self-esteem high.

Have you ever felt like being somebody else?

Feeling like the mirror isn’t good for your health?

Every day, I’m trying not to hate myself

Just a little bit, love me more

Just a little bit, love me more

That’s the real meaning of the lyrics inside Break My Heart: it’s an expression of sadness and disappointment towards old friends who change attitudes and people in general who don’t have values. Fans love Rod Wave because his songs are always authentic and focused on life, on perspectives that we can all share and understand. This song makes no exception.

The complete lyrics

Below you can find the complete lyrics of Rod Wave’s Break My Heart:

Have you ever felt like being somebody else? (Somebody)

Feeling like the mirror isn’t good for your health?

Every day, I’m trying not to hate myself

Tryin’ not to—, tryin’ not to—, you know, hate, hate what I been through changed me, know what I’m sayin’? (Colorado run for mil)

Just a little bit, love me more

Just a little bit, love me more

Oh, no, love me more

Just a little bit, love me more

Have you ever felt like being somebody else?

Youngin’, uh, uh, youngin’ (And it break my heart)

Feeling like the mirror isn’t good for your health?

(And it broke my heart, and it breaks my heart) Look, look

I got stabbed in my back and crossed so many times

I don’t know who to trust, think everybody lyin’ (Lyin’)

I be finna give up, ’cause I’m so tired of tryin’ (Tryin’)

Crawl under a rock, and isolate my mind (Mind)

I don’t want no broke friends ’cause I’m larger than a b* *h

Don’t want no rap friends, ’cause they be flawer than a b* *h

My old friends changing, seen it in HD (In HD)

If you a fake-flawed f**k n**a then what that make me, huh? (Make me)

‘Cause I was cool with you, n**a

Broke in houses, skipped school with you, n**a

Stood on the block and broke the rules with you, n**a

The whole time you was foolin’ me n**a (Foolin’ me now)

Who would’ve knew the price we paid for platinum plaques

This fortune and this fame got strings attached

People get to actin’ weird when fame attached

I said, “Girl, where you going?” (Where you going, love?)

“You can’t stay a little while longer?” (Why you going, love?)

The real from the fake and the fake from the flawed (And the fake—)

Gettin’ harder to tell ’em apart (Apart)

And it breaks my heart, (My heart), and it breaks my heart (It really breaks my heart)

And it breaks my heart, and it breaks my heart (It really breaks my heart)

You really broke my heart, I—, why you break my heart? (You break my heart)

Break my heart (You break my heart), yeah, it broke my heart, and it breaks my heart (Break my heart)

Yeah, yeah

What’s up fam’, that’s how you feel family? (Oh, woah)

Real from the fake, and the fake from the flawed, harder to tell them apart (Ayy, the world gon’ hear this)

And it breaks my heart, and it breaks my heart (Ayy, can you hear me? Is this s**t going? Is this mic on?)

Ni**a real is rare, just know

Every day, I’m trying not to hate myself

But lately, it’s not hurtin’ like it did before

Just a little bit, love me more

Just a little bit, love me more

Oh, no, love me more

Just a little bit, love me more